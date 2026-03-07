In a remarkable testament to its people-centric culture, Utkarsh India Limited has earned the Great Place to Work® title for the fourth year in a row. This achievement highlights the company’s ongoing dedication to creating a supportive, inclusive, and trustworthy workplace.
Great Place to Work®, the globally recognised authority on workplace culture that has assessed over 100 million employees across more than 60 countries since 1992. The institute’s research-driven evaluation framework identifies organisations where trust, pride, fairness, and camaraderie define everyday work life. Earning this recognition for four consecutive years places Utkarsh India among a select group of organisations that consistently prioritise people alongside performance.
Leadership, Consistency, and a Culture of Collective Growth
Extensive workplace research consistently highlights three defining characteristics of truly great organisations - strong leadership, a consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. Utkarsh India exemplifies all three pillars for success.
Utkarsh India has successfully built a workplace where every employee - irrespective of role, gender, tenure, or hierarchical level - experiences the same culture of fairness, respect, and opportunity. This consistency across departments and functions is a key reason behind its repeated Great Place to Work® recognition.
Employee Engagement Program
At Utkarsh India, employee well-being and engagement are integral to our growth journey. Through a series of initiatives across all offices, we foster a vibrant and inclusive workplace culture:
- Engineers’ Day: Celebrating the core engineering excellence by honouring the technical expertise, innovation, and dedication of our engineers who drive our operational strength and infrastructure leadership.
- International Yoga Day: Promoting physical and mental wellness through guided yoga sessions to encourage a healthier lifestyle.
- Rewards & Recognition (R&R): Celebrating outstanding performance and dedication, motivating employees to excel and innovate.
- Marathon Participation: Encouraging fitness, teamwork, and community spirit through active involvement in marathon events.
- Health Camps: Organising regular health check-up camps across offices to prioritise preventive healthcare and employee well-being.
- Festive Celebrations (Holi & Diwali): Strengthening team bonding and cultural harmony through vibrant festive celebrations.
These initiatives reflect our commitment to building not just a strong workforce, but a connected and motivated Utkarsh India family.
A Commitment to CSR and Sustainable Development Goals
Utkarsh India’s commitment to excellence extends beyond workplace culture into meaningful societal impact. Its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives are deeply aligned with the organisation’s values of ethical leadership, accountability, and long-term sustainability.
The company strategically aligns its CSR programs with key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring that its contributions are structured, measurable, and impactful. Utkarsh India’s CSR programs address critical areas such as education, healthcare, water accessibility, environmental responsibility, and social welfare.
In the healthcare sector, the company has organised vaccination drives, conducted regular health check-ups for employees, and donated critical medical equipment to strengthen healthcare infrastructure. In education, Utkarsh India has adopted 30 Ekal Vidyalayas in tribal regions, constructed a school building to support secondary education, and provided scholarships, textbooks, uniforms, and computer assistance to underprivileged students. Project “SMILES” further extends educational support to children of inmates. The company’s community welfare efforts include food distribution (Annadanam), provision of free drinking water facilities, installation of deep tube wells to address water scarcity, distribution of ISI-certified helmets under a road safety campaign, annual animal welfare initiatives, and various programs promoting dignity, safety, and overall well-being.
Embedding Sustainability into the Business DNA
By embedding strong environmental, social, and governance principles into its business model, Utkarsh India ensures growth that is both responsible and resilient. From implementing 2 MW solar power at its Gurap plant and prioritizing waste management and energy conservation, to supporting education, healthcare, and inclusive workplace practices, sustainability drives every decision.
Backed by transparent governance, strict compliance protocols, and regular audits, the company’s CSR framework reflects a broader vision - not just building infrastructure, but contributing to sustainable national development while reinforcing its position as a leading infrastructure company in India.
Financial Milestones Rooted in Trust
Utkarsh Bansal, Executive Director – Business Strategy, said,
“Our consistent recognition as a Great Place to Work® reflects the strong connection between performance excellence and a people-first culture. For the financial year ended 31st March 2025, Utkarsh India achieved revenue from operations of ₹2311.98 crore marking a growth of 1.58% over the previous year’s ₹2276.07 crore. This steady progression underscores the resilience and stability of our business model.
However, what truly defines our success is not just financial performance, but the loyalty and commitment of our people. Nearly 41% of our employees have been associated with us for over a decade, and 18% for more than 20 years. Such enduring relationships are a testament to our strong HR practices, transparent leadership, and the culture of trust we have consciously nurtured.
Utkarsh India, the best infrastructure company in India, requires precision, innovation, and resilience. These qualities are deeply embedded in our workforce. The company’s engineering excellence is strengthened by a culture built on trust and commitment. Utkarsh India consistently delivers high-quality solutions while upholding ethical and sustainable practices.
About Utkarsh India
Utkarsh India is a ₹2,000+ crore infrastructure solutions company and a leading manufacturer of high-quality steel and polymer products serving the infrastructure, power, railways, roads, telecom, industrial, and agricultural sectors. Backed by over four decades of manufacturing excellence and a workforce of more than 1,000 employees, the company delivers engineered solutions that power nation-building.
Its diverse product portfolio includes transmission line towers, substation structures, railway electrification structures, crash barriers, high masts and lighting poles, monopoles, steel tubes and pipes, and value-added engineered steel products. These solutions are widely used in power transmission and distribution networks, railway infrastructure, highways and road safety systems, telecom connectivity, water distribution, irrigation, industrial construction, and urban infrastructure development.
Driven by innovation, operational excellence, and a people-first philosophy, Utkarsh India continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in India’s infrastructure growth story while fostering a resilient and inclusive workplace culture.
