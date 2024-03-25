Sex during Chandra Grahan, or a lunar eclipse, is often a highly discussed subject. In many cultures, it is believed that engaging in sexual intercourse or even masturbation during an eclipse can have harmful effects on both partners. While modern science and medical experts have stated that there is no scientific basis for these beliefs, the dos and don'ts are still sought after.

Should You Have Sex or Masturbate During Chandra Grahan?

During a lunar eclipse, the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon. This natural phenomenon has been observed and studied for centuries, and it is known to have cultural and religious significance in some societies. While there is no scientific reason to avoid sex during a lunar eclipse, some people may choose to do so for cultural or personal reasons.

How Can Having Sex or Masturbating During Chandra Grahan Affect Negatively?

According to superstitions and cultural beliefs, engaging in sexual activities, including intercourse or masturbation, during Chandra Grahan or a lunar eclipse is considered inauspicious and potentially harmful. There is a belief that the alignment of the sun, moon, and earth during an eclipse creates a powerful energy that can negatively impact human health and behaviour. It is thought that these energies can disrupt the natural balance of the body and mind, leading to physical and emotional disturbances.

Additionally, there is a notion that the eclipse period is a time of spiritual importance and should be treated with reverence and respect, which includes refraining from activities that are considered impure or disrespectful.

Other Dos and Don't During Chandra Grahan

During Chandra Grahan or a lunar eclipse, there are various beliefs and superstitions regarding what to do and what not to do.

In many cultures, it is believed that eating food or drinking water during an eclipse can have harmful effects on the body. As a result, people may choose to fast or avoid eating and drinking until the eclipse has passed.

Additionally, it is often advised to avoid any kind of outdoor activities during an eclipse, as it is believed that the harmful rays of the eclipse can have negative effects on the body.

It is also believed that chanting mantras or prayers can help protect against the negative effects of the eclipse.

Similarly, taking a bath in holy water or performing rituals before and after the eclipse is also considered beneficial.

These beliefs and practices are deeply rooted in cultural traditions and vary widely from region to region. Sex during a lunar eclipse is a personal choice that should be based on individual beliefs and preferences. As with any other time, consensual and safe sex practices should always be followed.

