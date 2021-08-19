An internationally renowned professional fashion model and an actor, Shreyaa Sumi has been published in numerous commercials and Featured on the magazine covers. The bold and multifarious talented actress is the Winner of Beauty pageant “Mrs India 2020” by Madarase Events held in Chennai, India and She Won the Title

``Radiant Beauty Mrs. South Asia World 2020” held in the USA. She appeared on many Brand shoots for E-commerce, Print shoots & acted in short films. Also, an International Ambassador and Brand Ambassador for various brands. Shreyaa Sumi is a real inspiration to young women. With an impressive list of awards in different categories, viz.'99 Women Achievers''-Inspiring Global Indian award-2021, Women Excellence Achievers Award, South India Women Achievers Award, 'Top 100 women achievers Global award, ''Self-made'' Real Super Woman 2021 award, International Women Icon -2021, Nominee of International Influencer-2021' & International Achievement India Award-2021. As an Influencer she also endorses many global brands in niche beauty & fashion.

Shreyaa Sumi intends to represent and convey herself not just as a successful personality but also as a person of value. She is driven to create an everlasting impact through her work. She is settled in California, USA, balancing her work in the media and her Indian American Identity, which she says has assisted her to be more creative due to the cultural diversity and ways of blending Life together.

Shreyaa Sumi strives to be the best role-model to her daughter. She says she is blessed to have her Husband as her support system which has enthused her the confidence she needs to venture out with more comfort. Being a Pageant Winner & International Model, Shreyaa Sumi lives her passion. She chooses modelling not just to express herself but also to voice for others in a way depicting characters and roles which demands attention. She says she is focused to do all kinds of movies even if it is only for a social cause with a message to spread awareness and generate a positive influence amongst the masses.