Taking Down the Powerhouse of Swiss-Made Movements

The Aventi A-10 Tourbillon movement is not Swiss, and it’s a much better watch because of it.

It’s common knowledge that Switzerland dominates the world of horology. Every conversation about a new watch starts with the predictable question, “Is it Swiss?”Many watchmakers that don’t use Swiss-made parts seem to dance around the issue, explaining why in an almost apologetic tone as their listeners seem to tune them out en masse. A new upstart, Aventi Watch, doesn’t cower from the question. In fact, they welcome it. “We’re obviously not criticizing Swiss horological craftsmanship,” explains Aventi CEO, Hannu Siren, “But for Aventi, it simply wasn’t the best option out there.”

This isn’t the only bold statement coming out of this brazen new watch brand. Aventi, whose name means “Having”, believes that everyone should have access to the quality and feel of luxury that a high-end timepiece possesses. In its early research and development phase, it was clear that Aventi would need a unique tourbillon movement, in order to fit the design of its supercar-inspired casing. Swiss movement companies quoted rates that would push the cost of Aventi’s watches into the very price-point they were adamantly against, hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions.

“The whole point of Aventi is to prove that power and precision doesn’t have to come with a price tag higher than a Central London Flat,” says Hannu. It took over a year to find a movement company that offered the quality and price that Aventi sought. The movement had to meet several criteria: tourbillon, accurate, long-lasting, at a price point that was achievable by nearly everyone. Quotes were obtained from all over the globe; Germany, Japan, United States to name a few. While they could meet some of the requirements, none of them were able to meet all of them. A compromise Aventi was not willing to make.

Finally, the brand contacted a small movement company based in Hong Kong. With an impressive presence of over 30 years in the industry, Aventi finally found its partner.

“Everyone assumes that a watch has to be Swiss in order to be worth anything,” Hannu says, “Aventi proves them wrong.” Reading through the specifications of the Aventi A-10 Tourbillon, the “engine” of this affordable luxury boasts all the same features of a watch ten, even a hundred, times its launch price. A twin barrel tourbillon with a frequency of 28,800 vph, 25 jewels, and a 72 hour power reserve makes this movement everything Aventi claims it is, a V12 engine for your wrist.

The Aventi A-10 Collection, with its bold color options, as well as its flagship 100% Sapphire Crystal Case model, launches in April 2020 via crowdfunding. “We’re very proud of what we’ve created,” concludes Hannu, “Everyone thought we were crazy, telling us that what we wanted to achieve was impossible. They were wrong.” For more information on how to support Aventi and be a part of horological history in the making, visit www.aventiwatch.com.