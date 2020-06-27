The Antony Gordon Show is often referred to as a “GPS for life,” providing its podcast audience with countless lessons and words of wisdom from both the host, and his wide range of intriguing guests. But what exactly makes this “GPS” that so many people today seemingly lack? In one of the show’s recent episodes, with NFL vet Marshall Newhouse, Gordon explores this topic, exposing a simple truth that is often clouded by pop culture and the facade of social media: that integrity is a timeless compass.

With ten years of experience in the cutthroat world of professional football, Marshall Newhouse certainly knows a thing or two about perseverance and overcoming obstacles to get to where he is today. This is precisely what makes him an ideal guest for the show, which aims to uncover stories of adversity of successful people, transforming their experiences into case studies that serve as valuable tools for the audience. Like many others at his level, Newhouse understands that life is not what happens to you, but what you make of it...a recurring theme of the podcast. He elaborates on this topic when asked how he sets himself apart from the competition, “It’s less about the things that are put in front of you and more about how you react to them in the moment, and then long term. I throw determination at hard situations, and use that as well as being adaptable.” Beyond his dexterity on the field and off, the NFL athlete took precautions to ensure his future post-football does not end like so many players’—with potential bankruptcy and a lack of purpose.

Newhouse used the tools at his disposal, including the unique networking opportunities his position provided, coupled with his inherent desire to seek out new information, to not only set himself up for a solid future, but to also share the importance of financial literacy with others in the industry. In this way he acts as a key role model, utilizing his status for good, rather than to “flex” for fifteen minutes of fame. Much like what contributed to his impressive career, it’s the focus on having immutable principles and living with morality that led Newhouse to these realizations. Now that’s a leader to look up to...

Between obligatory chats about the world of football and Newhouse’s time with the renowned Patriots, Gordon’s thought-provoking questions and ability to connect on a deeper level to his guests brought about a beautiful message—one we can all apply to our lives. The importance of genuine positivity, and the real impact it can have on the world. “We forget that we are all very connected, and due to this there’s a chance to have a serious effect on someone's life by being a beacon of light for them, whether it’s a small act or taking on the position of a role model to guide someone or push them along in the right direction,” Newhouse explains. We could all use more of this mentality, today especially.

