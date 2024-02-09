Forget fireworks and flashy costumes; the real spectacle unfolds on the gridiron every February. This year, under the dazzling lights of Las Vegas, two titans clash for American football's ultimate prize - the Lombardi Trophy. Super Bowl LVIII promises a showdown between two teams fueled by simmering rivalries and star players hungry for glory. But beyond the action on the field, Las Vegas will also see lots of glitz and glamour, from a star-studded halftime show to unique fan experiences. Buckle up, fans, because Super Bowl 2024 is set to be one for the history books. On Which TV Channel Super Bowl 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Match in India?.

Now, ahead of the mega event, in case you are just scratching your head and want to know about all the star performers at the big event, fret not, as we've got you covered. Country music legend Reba McEntire is said to step onto the Super Bowl stage to belt out the national anthem, following Chris Stapleton in 2023. Joining her for the pre-game festivities will be singer Post Malone performing "America the Beautiful" and Andra Day raising voices with "Lift Every Voice and Sing," continuing the tradition started in 2021. Super Bowl 2024: Deadpool 3, A Quiet Place Day One, IF and More - Trailers Expected to Land During Movie Spots.

Performers For Super Bowl 2024:

Everyone who's performing at the #SuperBowl : - Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem. - Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful." - Andra Day will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." - DJ Tiësto will play a set pre-game as the players warm up and in "featured breaks"… pic.twitter.com/A8W9CyTJKm — Pop Hive (@thepophive) February 8, 2024

However, the cherry on the cake will be Grammy-winning artist Usher, who will take centre stage for the Apple Music Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show on February 11. This marks the first time in his celebrated career that the eight-time Grammy winner headlines the highly anticipated halftime extravaganza, adding a layer of excitement to the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers showdown.

Super Bowl is slated to kick off on February 11 at 6:30 PM EST from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. As per IST, Super is set for 5 AM on February 12, with pre-game coverage starting at 4 AM. The event will be seen on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2024 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).