The 2024 Super Bowl matchup is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will be representing the American Football Conference (AFC) after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10, while from the National Football Conference (NFC), it will be the San Francisco 49ers who overtook the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the decider match. As the teams are finalized, the host of the Super Bowl LVIII Las Vegas is getting ready for the showdown game of the season. The match is scheduled for February 11, 2024, while Indian fans can enjoy live streaming of Super Bowl 2024 on February 12 – due to the time difference. For Indian viewers, Super Bowl 58 Live streaming will be available from 06:30 PM on the said date. Lionel Messi to Make Super Bowl Debut, Set to Appear in Michelob Ultra Advertisement.

In their earlier match-up in the Super Bowl 54, Kansas City won their first title in 50 years defeating the San Francisco side. But after four years, fans have seen many changes in the line-up and their recent encounter in the NFL 2023-24 season ended with the San Francisco 49ers claiming the victory.

When is Super Bowl 2024? Know Date and Time in IST of Super Bowl 58 Match

AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs will take on NFC champions San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game is scheduled for Sunday, February 11, 2024, Eastern time. For the NFL followers in India, live streaming of the game will be available on the NFL+ app from 06:30 PM IST on February 12, 2024. The event will have many star performers like Andra Day performing the pre-game anthem while Usher performing at half time.

The Chiefs will be making their third appearance in the Super Bowl in less than a decade. They have won the Super Bowl 54 and Super Bowl 57 in that period. The Chiefs qualified for the 2024 Super Bowl defeating Baltimore Ravens. The San Francisco 49ers have won the Super Bowl five times before, with their last title win coming in the year 1994. San Francisco 49ers also advanced to the 2024 Super Bowl defeating Detroit Lions in a closely contested match. It will be exciting to watch to of the champions of the respective conferences going head-to-head for the ultimate glory.

