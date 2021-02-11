As soon as The Enlightened Kingdom film production company released the first trailer for their historical drama, ‘The Lady of Heaven’ online, it gained massive support.

Only weeks after its release, views are at nearly two million and growing daily. The trailer has since been reposted thousands of times, and almost 200 reaction videos to the trailer have been made by enthusiastic fans from around the world, with more pouring in every day.

The film trailer’s sensational reaction makes one think of the response of fans to a new Marvel movie or similar. In fact, the film’s subject matter is a historical tale that has never before been tackled by filmmakers.

The movie depicts two plot lines simultaneously, the plight of an Iraqi child who loses his mother during the war and the heart-wrenching journey of Lady Fatima, the daughter of Prophet Muhammad.

Separated by 1400 years, the Iraqi child named Laith, amid a war-torn country learns the importance and power of patience. After losing his mother, the child finds himself in a new home, where a loving grandmother narrates the historical story of “The Lady” and how her suffering as the first victim of terrorism spun out of control into the 21st century.

Say the Filmmakers “The Lady is held dear in the hearts of billions worldwide, but her story has never been shared through film. Her story is a universal one that we can all learn from, teaching us the best response to corruption and power-hungry politicians.

The Lady is a powerful and essential historical character that many in the world have never been introduced to. The film is also exceptionally historically accurate. We worked tirelessly to ensure that all aspects of the film are linked to historical records, from the characters to the

scenes, to clothing, armory, pottery, houses, etc. Everything was painstakingly researched”.

The film shows the historical roots of groups like ISIS through the connection of ISIS at the time of Laith and similar groups at the Lady's time. Through this, we can see where ISIS has originated, giving people a potential answer to their confusion about modern day terrorism.

The trailer release has created a profound amount of completely organic excitement in every country globally; spawning reposts all across Europe, America, Asia, and The Middle East.

In Iraq, The film trailer’s massive support has been the most dramatic, with extreme organic support continuing daily. This massive reaction is probably due in part to the Iraqi heritage depicted in its storyline. People all across the country have taken it upon themselves to print the posters themselves and put them up on the walls all around the cities. The Lady of Heaven posters have been voluntarily taken from the film’s website, printed on home printers, and been placed by enthusiastic supporters on the walls of holy shrines. The film's trailer has even been downloaded by fans, from its YouTube platform, and shown on big tv screens at intersections, on roadsides across all the main cities in Iraq.

Examining the excitement with which the trailer has been received around the world, Hussain Ashmere, Executive Producer on the project, says simply that “There are 250 films on Jesus Christ, 120 films about Moses, 80 about the other Prophets, and 40 films about Buddha, but there are none about the life of Lady Fatima the Daughter of the Prophet Muhammed, until now’’.

When asked why they chose now to make this Feature Film, Abdul-Malik Shlibak, Executive Producer of the film, said, “In a time of global uncertainty and hardship, the Lady’s story is a much-needed message of patience, hope, and strength.”

The Film’s writer Sheikh Al-Habib adds, "This film conveys a message of love and peace. It is a call to a better mindset when dealing with challenges. I am certain that should humanity follow in the steps of The Lady, peace, justice, and equality will prevail and triumph. I pray for this to happen.

One of the most delicate issues for the filmmakers was to figure out how to show these holy figures without breaking any religious codes of depiction. In one of the film’s most groundbreaking elements, the movie uses new technology to keep the film in line with these codes. Producers of the film state, "Following Islamic tradition, no individual represented a Holy Personality during the making of this film. The performances of the Holy Personalities were achieved through a unique synthesis of actors, in-camera effects, lighting, and visual effects."

Filmed in Georgia and London, England, for a budget of $15 Million, the movie is described by John Stephenson OBE, Creative Consultant for the film, as “Lawrence of Arabia meets Game of Thrones.”

The film is looking forward to an international theatrical release, although Producers say that “As with all theatrical releases, Coronavirus makes things uncertain.”

THE LADY OF HEAVEN Trailer: https://youtu.be/1MaDAW0jRYM