This Is What Keeps Mehakdeep Singh Randhawa Going Forward No Matter What

Mehakdeep Singh Randhawa who is an ex roadies contestant and a big name in the punjabi media has made a name for himself in all walks of life be it his studies or his career as a model and actor. He believes, "Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough" and always fights back no matter what life throws at him, he is a prime example of what a person can achieve with sheer determination and hard work.

He surely happened to come across a golden opportunity where not only one but two big chances were knocking his door where on one side was joining CISF, where he received the offer letter and on the other side was one of the biggest reality TV show Roadies. Coming from a small village like Mehta Chowk, Mehakdeep studied to be a mechanical engineer. His college years were a turning point where he started bodybuilding. Soon, he represented his own University at the Inter-University level and also won the title of Mr. PTU.

When opportunities came knocking with a high profile job and being a participant in Roadies, Mehakdeep chose Roadies over his job as he had shown sheer determination to not only participate but win the show. After Roadies, he was even offered a film "Patwar" for PTC Punjabi. Mehakdeep has had a thrilling journey through his life where he got a chance to star besides famous personalities like Sippy Gill. He has also starred and worked in a lot of Punjabi music videos, movies and serials as well.

Currently, he is venturing his way into people's hearts by doing a wonderful job in a Punjabi daily soap titled “Kamli Ishq di" where he is playing the character of Lucky, a comic negative lead character. Mehakdeep is the name to watch out for, the Multi-talented actor is on a rise to fame and there’s no slowing him down.