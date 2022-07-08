Chris Hemsworth may have received worldwide recognition post his entry as the demigod, Thor in the MCU but we had our eyes on this Australian hunk already. Chris, like his brother, Liam is eye candy but a fiercely devoted husband (sigh!). With charming features and an athletic physique, there's no reason why one cannot or will not fall for this man. Of course, his thick Australian accent is like a cherry on the cake for us. Happy Birthday Chris Hemsworth! 5 Remarkable Roles Portrayed By The Actor (And No, They're Not Him Being Marvel's Thor).

While girls are content with his good looks, we bet boys are always eyeing his six-packs or those heavy muscles that look simply delightful. And if you are one amongst those who are trying to get a fit bod like Thor's, Hemsworth will guide you himself! No, not literally but through his Instagram account of course. You can always follow Chris' workout videos from his IG account and show them to your personal trainer who, in turn, will guide you further. Remember to never go ahead with these heavy exercises on your own and always have a trainer to guide you at all points. Thor Love and Thunder Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman's Marvel Film is a Bumpy Ride With Occasional Sparks of Taika Waititi Charm (LatestLY Exclusive).

Now, coming back to videos, have a look at some of his great ones below...

Bulk it Up!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

This Looks Intense

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Keeping It Up with Chris Hemsworth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Sweating it Hard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

This One's Worth a Try

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Chris Hemsworth returned as the mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder with Natalie Portman rejoining him as his reel love interest, Jane Foster. The movie also stars Christian Bale as the main villain, Gor the God Butcher and Tessa Thompson.

