International Tiger Day is observed every year on July 29. It is an annual celebration to raise awareness for tiger conservation. International Tiger Day was created at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia in 2010. The goal of the day is to promote a global system for protecting the natural habitats of tigers and to raise public awareness and support for tiger conservation issues. As you observe International Tiger Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of the best places for tiger sighting in India. From ‘Which Countries Have Tigers?’ to ‘Where Are Tigers Native to?’ Most Frequently Asked Questions About Wild Cats Answered

1. Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Ranthambore National Park (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Ranthambore is one of the largest tiger reserves in India. It is spread over an area of 1.134 sq. km with a significant population of tigers. Three serene lakes Padam Talao, Raj Talao and Malik Talao located within the reserve act as the wildlife hotspot.

2. Sundarbans Tiger Reserve, West Bengal

Sundarbans (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Sundarbans tiger reserve is a much-acclaimed home to the Royal Bengal Tiger. It is the biggest tiger reserve in India and also includes a significant number of endangered species including aquatic mammals, birds and reptiles.

3. Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand

Jim Corbett National Park (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Jim Corbett is the best tiger reserve in India covering an area of 500 sq. km. This national park was established in 1936. The lush greenery in Jim Corbett makes it one of the most beautiful national parks in the country.

4. Periyar Tiger Reserve, Kerala

Periyar Tiger Reserve, Kerala (Photo Credits: Flickr)

It is one of the most famous tiger reserves in India with a large population of Bengal tigers, white tigers, Asian elephants, wild boar and sambar. It is spread over an area of 777 sq. km and boasts of an artificial lake adding to its beauty and charm.

5. Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Kanha Tiger Reserve is the largest national park in the state of Madhya Pradesh. It is also known as Kanha-Kisli National Park and is home to Bengal tigers along with sloth bears, Indian Leopard and barasingha.

India is a habitat of about 70% of the total tigers on the earth. Various national reserves made in India are home to numerous tigers in the country. International Tiger Day is a day meant to create and raise awareness about tiger conservation all around the world.

Wishing everyone Happy International Tiger Reserve Day 2022!

