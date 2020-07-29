International Tiger Day or Global Tiger Day is observed annually on July 29 to promote tiger conservation. The day highlights the need to preserve the wild cats and their habitat. Considering there is a decline in tiger population across countries, Global Tiger Day tries to make people aware of the need to protect the subspecies. As we observe International Tiger Day 2020, we answer some of the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about tigers. Often people are curious to know a lot of things about wild cats like 'which countries have tigers?' or 'which countries have tigers?', so here are some interesting facts about tigers. India’s 2018 Tiger Census Makes It to Guinness Book of World Records for Being Largest Camera Trapping Wildlife Survey.

International Tiger Day was established in 2010 at Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia. During this summit, governments of countries with large number of tigers vowed to double the tiger population by 2020. Wild tiger numbers dropped by more than 95% since the beginning of the 20th century. However, various initiatives are trying to get their numbers back on track.

How Many Tigers Are Left in the World?

According to the WWF, An estimated 3,900 tigers are left in the wild. Of which in some regions, the number is declining tremendously.

Which Countries Have Tigers?

Tigers are found in the South Asian countries like Bangladesh, Vietnam, Cambodia, India, Bhutan, Thailand and Indonesia among others.

What Is So Special About a Tiger?

Tigers are among the strongest, powerful and most feared leaders in the cat family. Their beautiful striped coat separates them from the rest. While hunting they go upto 65 km/hr.

What Are 3 Interesting Facts About Tigers?

Tiger cubs are born blind and only half of the cubs survive.

They love swimming and playing in the water.

Also, tigers have antiseptic saliva!

Where Are Tigers Native To?

Wild tigers live in Asia with the subspecies living Southern and warmer countries. While the larger subspecies, such as the Siberian tiger, tend to live in northern, colder areas, such as eastern Russia and northeastern China.

Various local events are often held to create awareness about tigers and their importance in the wild. Loss or degradation of their habitat, climate change, diseases are some of the reasons, the number of tigers is decreasing in the world. Let's help the wild cat live more by saving our nature.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).