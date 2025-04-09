The arrival of Mahavir Jayanti on April 10, 2025 on Thursday has given many people in India a much-needed long weekend to unwind, explore new places and recharge. With summer in full swing, this extended break offers the perfect opportunity to plan a short getaway to beat the heat and embrace the freedom of extra time off. Whether you are looking to escape to a serene hill station, a coastal retreat or a nearby nature destination, Mahavir Jayanti offers a chance to take advantage of the long weekend and embark on a refreshing summer trip. The festive spirit of the holiday, combined with the relaxation of a long weekend, creates the ideal balance for a memorable getaway. This year, the combination of a cultural observance and a perfect opportunity for travel makes Mahavir Jayanti 2025 a great time to disconnect from the usual routine and immerse yourself in nature or explore a new destination. April Long Weekend 2025 Is Here and So Are the Funny Memes To Encapsulate the Holiday Feels! Hilarious Meme Templates Convey the Last-Minute Panic and Joy of Extra Time Off.

1. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

A quintessential hill station, Shimla offers a refreshing escape from the heat of the plains. Known for its colonial charm, cool climate and scenic landscapes, Shimla is a popular destination for both relaxation and adventure.

2. Manali, Himachal Pradesh

If you crave adventure alongside tranquility, Manali is an ideal choice. Nestled in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh, Manali is perfect for those looking to explore nature, indulge in adventure sports or just relax.

3. Goa

With its golden sandy beaches such as Baga and Palolem and an energetic atmosphere, Goa offers the perfect mix of relaxation and fun. Visitors can spend their days lounging on the beach, indulging in water sports and enjoying fresh seafood.

4. Kerala (Alleppey & Munnar)

If your idea of a long weekend getaway involves lush landscapes and peaceful surroundings, Kerala should be at the top of your list. Known as ‘God's Own Country,’ Kerala offers a diverse range of experiences, from the backwaters of Alleppey to the cool, misty hills of Munnar.

