Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most significant religious festivals for Jains around the world, commemorating the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism. Born in 599 BCE in the city of Kundalpur (present day Bihar) Lord Mahavir's life and teachings have had a profound impact on the spiritual and philosophical landscape, especially within Jainism, which emphasises non-violence, truth and asceticism. His birth anniversary is celebrated with great devotion and marks an occasion for reflection on his principles, which guide Jains towards a life of self-discipline, peace and compassion. In India, dry days are observed on significant political, cultural, religious and national occasions to ensure public order and respect during important events or festivals. These days see a ban on the sale of alcohol. Dry Days in India in 2025 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs and Bars Across the Country.

As one of the most revered figures in Indian spiritual history, Mahavir's teachings continue to inspire millions of followers across the globe. Mahavir Jayanti 2025 serves as both a time for prayer and reverence and an opportunity to educate others about the profound messages of peace, kindness and moral integrity that Lord Mahavir espoused. So, will April 10, 2025, be a dry day in India? Dry Days 2025 in Delhi Full Calendar: Get List of Holidays and Important Event Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs & Bars in the National Capital.

Is April 10, 2025 A Dry Day In India?

Yes, April 10, 2025 is a Dry Day in Maharashtra, Bengaluru and Delhi.

What Is A Dry Day?

A dry day is a day on which the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited in certain areas, usually for religious, cultural, political or national reasons. These days are observed to maintain public decorum and respect during significant events or festivals such as national holidays, religious observances or political milestones. Dry days may vary by location and are typically enforced through government regulations to ensure peace and order.

However, dry days are not the same everywhere in India. While they are observed on significant occasions such as national holidays, religious festivals or important political events, the specific dry days can vary by state, city or even locality. Each region may have its own set of days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited, depending on local laws, cultural practices and the importance of the event being observed. Therefore, dry days are subject to regional regulations and may not be uniform across the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2025 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).