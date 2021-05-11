For many, the pandemic forced a period of reflection for each of us and with that reflection many of us were left rethinking what matters most. For the Eyerly Family that meant taking extreme measures and planning for drastic changes to their day to day lives.

Dane and Deena are new to blogging and YouTube, but after hearing about their plans we suspect they’ll make some big waves. After falling in love in college, the two were married after just one year. Now, as they prepare to celebrate 10 years of marriage they’re taking their love story on a new adventure, with their six kids in tow!

During the pandemic the Eyerly’s set off on a short road trip to escape the sticks and bricks of their own home. The family of 8, including their twin one-year olds, set off in their Ford Transit for a 2-week trip that would take them past some of the greatest sites in the United States, including a stop at Utah’s Delicate Arch in Arches National Park, where they were engaged 10 years earlier. It was on the return drive that the couple say they felt inspired to make some drastic changes.

As Dane explains it, “I’d driven over 2000 miles with my kids all strapped in, taking in the sites of the beautiful country we live in, we stopped to enjoy time with family, drove through mountains, and were keeping a strict schedule to get me home to work on time.

I asked myself if spending 2 days a week and 2 weeks a year with my family was enough? And I knew it wasn’t. I couldn’t stand the thought of rushing home to stop hanging out with my kids. After passing the Great Sand Dunes in Colorado I decided I was going to take the rest of the drive a little slower. So, we made an unplanned stop at the next “attraction” in New Mexico - Capulin Volcano. We climbed the rim, climbed down inside, and just had a great time. I was finally enjoying the time I had with my family and wasn’t concerned with the schedule because my dreams had come true.”

A few short weeks after arriving back to their home in Texas they found and purchased a 2009 Van Hool TD925 Double Decker bus which they’ve converted into a roaming tiny home. The Eyerly’s plan to set off on an incredible two-year adventure traveling to all 50 states. “It works out to approximately two weeks in every state,” says Deena.

The Eyerly’s admit they are not the most experienced travellers but are excited to share the challenges together. The family plans to document their experiences across social media. The kids seem pretty excited too, stating they look forward to seeing as many national parks, football stadiums, and baseball stadiums as possible.

The Eyerly Family a.k.a. The Double Decker Family hope their journey inspires other families to take a look at what matters most and share the beauty of the world with everyone around them.