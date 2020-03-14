Travel Plans Cancelled Due to COVID-19? From White House to Taj Mahal, Take Virtual Tours of These 5 Popular Tourist Destinations at the Comfort of Your Home

White House and Taj Mahal (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Coronavirus has spread across 100 countries in the world making people live in fear of the deadly disease. Various measures are being undertaken to prevent the spread of the virus by governments and other organisations. Most governments in affected countries have requested shutdown of offices, malls, schools and public places to prevent the spread of the disease. As the crisis continues, people prefer to be home to avoid contact with the outside world. Although in the initial days, it may sound like a great plan, in due time you are sure to be bored. As you being a responsible citizen prefer to be home, we bring to virtual tours of some amazing places. From the White House in the United States to Taj Mahal in India, here are five places you can visit at the comfort of your home. Laguna Colorada to Moraine Lake; 5 Mesmerising Lakes From Around the World.

Coronavirus has lead to the shutdown of quite a lot of museums, parks, monuments, historical sites, hotels resulting in the stalling of travel plans and trips. People have cancelled their summer vacations in fear of the virus and the consequences it brings along. While you may be heartbroken over the cancellation of your most awaited Euro trips, remember at the end of the tunnel we will find a ray of hope. In meanwhile, visit some of the stunning places on Earth virtually. Travel Tip of the Week: 7 Ways to Stay Healthy On The Go.

White House, The United States

White House, The United States (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

600 Pennsylvania Avenue is familiar to everyone. The mansion which is the official residence of the President of the United States spans over six floors with 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms, 412 doors, 28 fireplaces, eight staircases, three elevators and a lot more. We are sure you won't finish your virtual tour in a day. Click here to take a virtual tour of the White House. Hand Sanitizer vs Hand Washing, Which Is a Better Option to Protect Against COVID-19?

Taj Mahal, Agra

Taj Mahal, Agra (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The world-renowned structure located in India receives thousands of visitors every day. Built by Emperor Shah Jahan it took 22,000 labourers and 17 years to finish the work. From its four minarets (towers), onion dome, the River Yamuna that flows by, intricate designs on tiles of the structure, Taj Mahal has a lot to meet the visitor's eye. Take yourself on a virtual tour of Taj Mahal by clicking here or here.

Sydney Opera House, Australia

Sydney Opera House, Australia (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Sydney Opera House that sits on Bennelong Point is one of the important tourist attraction places in Australia. The work of the structure was finished in 14 years involving 10,000 workers. One of the UNESCO's World Heritage site, its making cost $102 million. Take a virtual tour of the building here and be mesmerised by its beauty.

You Can Also Watch It Here:

Louvre Museum, Paris

Louvre Museum, Paris (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The Louvre is the biggest museum in the world. It is so huge that you cannot finish the tour of it in one day. Around 9.3 million visitors visit the place every year to see the 35,000 collections of artworks and antiques from the 6th century BC to the 19th century. Watch the Louvre Museum here or here.

Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

One of Dubai’s most recognizable landmarks, Palm Jumeirah is home to a five-star hotel, restaurants and has an array of entertainment and leisure options. Go on a virtual tour of Pal Jumeirah by clicking here.

We hope your quest to travel and visit places found some relief with these virtual tours. It is important to avoid leisure travel during such a crisis situation to avoid any form of escalating the already existing problem. We hope COVID19 gets wiped out and bringing normalcy back to the world.