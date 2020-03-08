Laguna Colorada to Moraine Lake; 5 Mesmerising Lakes From Around the World (Watch Videos)

Laguna Colorada, Moraine Lake (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

It is said that there are more than 117 million lakes on Earth. These large water bodies are awe-inspiring and simply beautiful. While we may not be able to visit all of the lakes, we bring to you some amazing lakes across countries that are popular for their landscapes, colour of water other than its flora and fauna. One such lake is Laguna Colorada in Bolivia which withholds some rare geography where red algae turn the water look like a magical land. Moraine Lake in Canada is another nature's masterpiece which may remind you one of those stunning wallpapers you have seen somewhere. Nestled amidst ten snow-capped mountains, the turquoise river is beauty unmatched. Here are five lakes that portray the beauty of the Earth in a thousand ways. America's Yosemite Valley to India's Nubra Valley, 5 Most Beautiful Valleys of The World (Watch Video)

1. Laguna Colorada, Bolivia

Laguna Colorada is a shallow salt lake in the southwest of the altiplano of Bolivia, within Eduardo Avaroa Andean Fauna National Reserve. It is also known as Red Lagoon due to the tinted blood red due to a variety of algae which thrives in saltwater. The lake attracts a lot of endangered James flamingos.

2. Moraine Lake, Canada

Located in the Canadian Valley of the Ten Peaks, Lake Moraine is one of the most beautiful views on Earth. The landscape is so beautiful that it has been used on the face of the Canadian currency. The shore of the turquoise-coloured lake is home to a variety of animals also.

3. Lake Bratan, Bali

One of the popular vacation spots in Bali, Lake Beratan Bedugul is a sight to behold. The Balinese Hindu temple situated in the middle of the water body adds to the scenic beauty of the place. And when the water rises, the Ulun Danu Bratan temple appears to be floating on the surface of the lake.

4. Lake Como, Italy

Lake Como is the third largest of the Italian lakes which results from the melting of glaciers combined with the erosive action of the ancient Adda river. Cradled by Alps mountains, it is one of the most picturesque locations in the world.

5. Plitvice Lakes, Central Croatia

The Plitvice Lakes National Park in Croatia is a popular tourist attraction that boasts of natural beauty. The peculiarity of the national park is that it is interconnected by a series of waterfalls and has varied flora and fauna. The jaw-dropping lakes are a beauty that is beyond comprehension.

Lakes are considered to be a temporary body of water and it is important to save them from climatic changes. It may dry up due to changing geological conditions, hence it is essential that we keep it clean and let it live for long.