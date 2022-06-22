World Rainforest Day is observed every year on June 22. It was first created in 2017 by the Rainforest partnership. The main objective of World Rainforest Day is to raise awareness of the importance of the rainforest and what it does for us. The Rainforest Partnership works with indigenous people living in rainforest environments and launches projects to help restore and regenerate healthy rainforests with local communities. As you observe World Rainforest Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of the five most incredible Rainforests you must visit. Know Interesting Facts About Ecological Powerhouses That's Home of Half of World's Plant and Animal Species

1. Darien National Park (Panama)

It is a UNESCO world heritage site and one of the largest stretches of protected area in Central America. Darien is undeniable a very wild place that stretches along 90 percent of the border between Panama and Colombia.

2. Gabon

This country in southwestern Africa has almost 83000 square miles of tropical rainforests. The land inside the Loango National Park in Gabon has gorillas, forest elephants, water buffalos and hundreds of other species of birds, reptiles and mammals.

3. Harapan Rainforest, Sumatra, Indonesia

Harapan Rainforest is one of the world's biodiversity hotspots, home to many of the world's most threatened wildlife species. It contains the Sumatran Tiger, Orangutan, Asian Elephant, Malayan Sun Bear and clouded leopard. This is also nicknamed 'The Forest of Hope', and environmentalists have been making all possible efforts to protect it from the threat of logging, mining and palm oil plantations.

4. Khao Yai National Park, Thailand

This is Thailand's first and oldest national park. It is built around the Dong Phaya Yen Mountain range and is home to more than 40 waterfalls, 112 mammals and almost 400 bird species. There are several bungalows and campsites in and around the park, and the best way to travel is to cycle or rent a scooter.

5. Yasuni National Park, Ecuador

Yasuni National Park is situated within the Napo moist forests ecoregion and is at the centre of a zone where amphibian, bird, mammal and vascular plant diversity all reach their maximum peak. It is not very easy to reach this park, but it is worth the struggle.

World Rainforest Day is a day to help protect the rainforests by raising awareness and encouraging action to protect them. As you celebrate World Rainforest Day 2022, you must know about the beautiful rainforest worth visiting—Wish everyone Happy World Rainforest Day 2022!

