Are you looking for a personal, memorable piece of art to give as a gift or display in your home? One amazing way to create a piece of meaningful artwork is through sound wave art. Sound wave artwork is a unique way to commemorate any sound you hold close to your heart. Here’s what you need to know about sound wave art and how you can use it!

What Is Sound Wave Art?

Sound wave art, or voice art, is a unique, personal style of art that is custom-made to represent the sound waves of your selected sound. All it takes to create sound art is uploading your desired sound, adjusting the design, and then choosing a delivery option.

Sound gifts are completely customizable to your preferences, including the color and style of the artwork. They can be turned into tattoos, hung as art, and more. It’s the perfect way to memorialize a meaningful song, the voice of your loved one, or an event that’s special to you.

How Can You Use Sound Wave Art?

Sound wave art isn’t specific to one occasion. It’s the perfect way to memorialize any celebration. However, there are a few perfect occasions to use voice art as a gift or personal decoration.

Nursery Art

The sound waves of a baby’s heartbeat is the perfect addition to a nursery. This way, new parents always can hold on to that special moment of hearing their baby’s heartbeat forever. Alternatively, you could turn the baby’s first words or first moments into beautiful artwork.

Birthday, Anniversary, or Engagement Gifts

Does your loved one have a special song? Sound art is a great way to turn personal songs into art. The artwork can be altered to represent the couple or person through favorite colors or individualized, unique designs!

Wedding Presents

Looking for a unique wedding or anniversary gift for the couple who has it all? Memorialize the intimacy and importance of their special day with sound art! Sound art can easily capture the moSound Waves into Custom Artment when a couple says “I do” or even their first dance song. Add the perfect touch by using their wedding colors in the design.

A Memorial

Losing a loved one is hard, and it’s even harder to know that you’ll never be able to hear their voice in the same way again. However, sound wave artwork can capture their voice and preserve it as art that can be hung as a print, turned into a tattoo, and more. It’s a beautiful way for you to keep a piece of them with you always.

Holiday Decorations

Do you have a favorite holiday song or sound? Decorate for the season by transforming your favorite song into a piece of artwork. Add sound wave art to your decorations this year – it’s sure to impress your friends and family!

Memorialize Your Special Occasion with Sound Gifts

Sound gifts are an amazing way to show you care. Your loved ones are sure to be impressed with this tailor-made, fully-customized gift idea! Visit SoundViz to turn your special sound into unique, personal artwork today.