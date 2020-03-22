Fact Check: Viral Social Media Posts Claiming NASA SD13 Satellite Detected Coronavirus Strain Diminishing and Weakening Due to 5 PM Clapping Exercise on Janata Curfew Day Are FAKE, Details Here
Whole India on Sunday showed gratitude to those providing essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many bollywood actors and politicians also took part in the exercise. Many netizens also shared their pictures and videos of paying respect to healthcare workers on social media. But as social platforms are house to information, they also serve fake news. Many netizens on Sunday claimed that NASA SD13 detected soundwaves created by clapping and cringing utensils and recorded virus diminishing and weakening. This claim went viral after several citizens asked NASA to analyse the sound effect that was created by this collective action.

A Twitter user claimed that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) detected COVID-19 strain diminishing due to Sunday 5 PM's exercise. "The cosmic level sound waves generated have been detected by NASA's *SD13* wave detector and a recently made bio-satellite has shown," a user said.

"Not sure but NASA sat vid live telecast shows Covid leaving India. Their SD13 wave detector and a recently made bio-satellite shows the virus strain diminishing and weakening. All thanks to everyone for making this a success. Jai Hind," another user said.

A WhatsApp screengrab version of the claim was also going viral on social media platforms.

LatestLY Fact Check team found that the message is fake and was possibly started by pranksters. There is no evidence of NASA SD13 wave detector. There is also no official confirmation from the space research agency that 5 pm clapping did anything to show that COVID-19 is retreating in India.

Many netizens on Sunday claimed that NASA SD13 detected soundwaves created by clapping and cringing utensils and recorded virus diminishing and weakening.

LatestLY Fact Check team found that the message is fake and was possibly started by pranksters.

