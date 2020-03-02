UK's Finest Caterers For Any Occasion - Sapna Caterers

Sapna Caterers Menu (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sapna caterers culinary experiences and innovative menus using locally-sourced and market-fresh ingredients is the key to there success in the catering industry. Choosing from there special event menus or let them work with you to customize a menu based on your budget, event theme and culinary desire. There event planners team work hand in hand with their clients making sure they get 5-star customer service from the first point of contact when an enquiry is made.

When it comes to wedding planning, you’ll feel a big sense of accomplishment once you have your venue booked since it is one of the first (and biggest) decisions you’ll make as an engaged couple to start the planning process however you don't have to worry about this when you reach out Sapna caterers as they will help you find the right venue for your event.

Sapna caterers are serving their clients' mouth-watering food, drinks, in style and excellent service for weddings since 1991. They are passionate about attention to detail be it the event size and capacity. They are currently operating from a newly custom-built 15,000 square foot state of the art kitchen facility in North West London.

They have been recognised in the wedding industry in the UK and have won a lot of prestigious titles and awards, which to name a few are as follows:

- 2018 best ever caterer

- Asian catering Federation annual award

- Great taste award for two of their signature dishes

- 2017 Chef of the Year

- Asian curry award

- 2017 Guinness World Record achieved by creating the largest samosa in the world, subsequently fed homeless in London

Some great facts about Sapna caterers are also listed as follows:

- Sapna caterers based in Park Royal, they have 15,000 square feet purpose-built facility operation unit

- They do on an average 350 event caterings per year

- No other Asian caterers have as many five stars or prestigious venues under there umbrella as Sapna caterers