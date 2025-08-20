Miss Universe India 2025 was crowned to Manika Vishwakarma during the grand finale of the beauty pageant in Jaipur. Her victory allows her to participate and represent India at the global Miss Universe competition. Crowned by Miss Universe 2024 Rhea Singha, Manika beat Tanya Sharma, who was announced the first runner-up, Mehak Dhingra as the second runner-up and Amishi Kaushik as the third runner-up to win the coveted title. As she prepares for the 74th Miss Universe competition, viewers are curious to know about the details of the upcoming beauty pageant event. Below, check out the Miss Universe 2025 date, full schedule, venue, time in IST and other essential details to witness talent on the global stage.

Miss Universe 2025 Date, Time in IST and Venue

Miss Universe 2025 will be the 74th Miss Universe pageant scheduled to be held on November 21, 2025. The grand finale ceremony will be hosted at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand. The Miss Universe Organisation announced Thailand as the host country on February 7, 2025. This marks the fourth time that Thailand will host the beauty pageant. However, the Miss Universe 2025 time is yet to be announced.

Who Is the Current Miss Universe?

Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark is the current Miss Universe. The Danish model won the beauty pageant title in 2024. Her victory at the 73rd Miss Universe made her the first Dane to win the title and the first woman with blond hair to win the crown in over 20 years. At Miss Universe 2025, Victoria will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig

Who Will Represent India at Miss Universe 2025?

Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma will represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant. The finale’s question and answer round saw her facing a tough choice: If she had to choose between women’s education or providing economic aid for impoverished families, which one would she prioritise and why? Her answer won her the crown. She crafted her statement with intellect while choosing women’s education, calling it the key to breaking cycles of poverty. Hailing from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and now living in Delhi, Manika was previously crowned the Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024.

Manika Vishwakarma’s Answer at Miss Universe India 2025 Finale

Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma

India has a notable history at the international stage of Miss Universe, producing several winners who went on to become global icons. The country won the title three times, with Sushmita Sen being the first Indian to win it in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000. Harnaaz Sandhu won the third crown for India in 2021.

