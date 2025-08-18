The grand finale of Miss Universe India 2025 will decide the beauty pageant winner who will represent the country on the global stage of Miss Universe. Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha will crown her successor at the end of the event. Each participant is trained by a team of stylists, makeup artists, choreographers, and designers to help them prepare for the big stage. So, how do you watch the grand finale online? Where will the prestigious beauty pageant event be held? In this article, we bring you all the details, including Miss Universe India 2025 live streaming, date, time and venue, as you cheer for your favourite contestants to win the crown.

Miss Universe India 2025 Date, Time and Venue

The Miss Universe India 2025 grand finale is on August 18 from 07:00 PM onwards. This year’s finale will see top contestants from across the nation competing for the crown, with an aim to represent the nation at the global Miss Universe platform. It must be noted that Miss Universe India 2025 will be the second consecutive year to be hosted in Jaipur.

Miss Universe India 2025 Live Streaming

The Miss Universe India 2025 grand finale on August 18 will be hosted online on YouTube so that viewers can catch the live telecast. The grand finale show can be watched online on Glamanand Group’s official YouTube channel from 7:00 PM onwards.

Watch Live Streaming of Miss Universe India 2025 Grand Finale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe India (@missuniverseindiaorg)

Miss Universe India 2025 is jointly organised by the Glamanand Group, the parent organisation of Miss Universe India, and K Sera Sera Box Office, a Mumbai-based media company. Miss Universe India has a history of producing international beauty pageant winners. Sushmita Sen became the first Indian to win Miss Universe in 1994. This achievement was followed by Lara Dutta in 2000, and in 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu brought the prestigious crown home again.

