The most prestigious beauty pageant event in India, Miss Universe India 2025, is here. This year’s event is the second edition of the Miss Universe India pageant to be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Miss Universe India 2025 is on August 18 and the organisers will host the live streaming event online for viewers nationwide to watch the live telecast. According to reports, thousands of participants entered the state-level competitions, out of which 51 finalists were chosen, with auditions, grooming talent and panel rounds for the August 18 Miss Universe India 2025 grand finale. Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha will crown her successor, who will compete on the global stage of Miss Universe to be held in Thailand. In this article below, find out the Miss Universe India 2025 date, time, venue, live streaming channel details and more to watch the prestigious beauty pageant event.

Miss Universe India 2025 Date, Time and Venue

The subcontests for Miss Universe India 2025 commenced on July 26 in Indore. It must be noted that the preliminary competition was held with evening gown and swimsuit rounds. The grand finale is on August 18 at 07:00 PM. For the second consecutive year, Miss Universe India 2025 is hosted in Jaipur. The Glamanand Group, the parent organisation of Miss Universe India, and K Sera Sera Box Office, a Mumbai-based media company, jointly organise this edition. Who Is Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig? View Photos of Denmark Beauty Queen Who Won the New Crown With Her Unmatched Grace and Confidence at 73rd Miss Universe Beauty Pageant.

Watch Video of Miss Universe India 2025 Preliminary Competition:

Miss Universe India 2025 Live Streaming

The Miss Universe India 2025 grand finale on August 18 will be hosted online on YouTube for the viewers to watch the live telecast. The grand finale show can be watched online on Glamanand Group’s official YouTube channel from 7:00 PM onwards.

Miss Universe India 2025 Grand Finale

The Miss Universe India 2025 winner will participate and represent the country at the 74th Miss Universe Pageant in November 2025 in Thailand. The last Miss Universe from India was Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who won the title in 2021. This marked the third time an Indian woman won the Miss Universe title, following Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

