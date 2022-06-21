Music is life! As for the musicians, it's a tool to prosper, and for others, it's a way to find relief and relax. With World Music Day, people get the opportunity to thank musicians for both being their sigh of relief and adding to their joy on special occasions. It is also called Fete de la Musique in French. World Music Day 2022 will be observed on June 21, Tuesday.

It was in 1982 that the first Fête de la Musique was celebrated on the streets of France. Since then, almost 120 countries have been observing World Music Day. Many new forms of music have been introduced in the past years as the art keeps on evolving and surprising the audience every now and then. In the last one year, lofi music has gained immense popularity on social media. Every other song today has its version of lofi. World Music Day 2022: Five Songs To Give You an Adrenalin Rush for Your Workout,

Now, you might be wondering what's a lofi? Lofi, Lo-Fi, or Low Fidelity refers to a type of music where imperfect elements are added to the recording that resurfaces as a deliberate choice. You might have heard a slowed or any unique version of your favourite song, and that's precisely what lofi song is! As you celebrate World Music Day 2022, you might be wondering what you should listen to get a perfect vibe of the musical occasion! For that, we've got you five viral lofi songs that you've got hear now! Scroll down to get their links.

1. Kesariya (Brahmastra)

The lofi version of Kesariya is as trending and beautiful as the original song itself. It definitely adds colours to our mood.

2. Hosanna (Ek Deewana tha)

A die-hard AR Rahman fan will always have this song on their playlist! The lofi version of it is just soothing.

3. Ranjha (Shershah)

This song has got perfect with its lofi version! Just as magical and melodious as B Praak himself.

4. Shayad (Love Aaj Kal 2)

If you want to add a broad smile to your partner's face on World Music Day, this lofi version can be the best pick to express your feelings.

5. Kalank Title Track (Kalank)

Now, if you know how "Main Tera" got famous, you already know what a blast this song is! The lofi version got all the attention.

So, make sure you celebrate Music Day in the most delightful manner by playing these beautiful songs. Add a musical charm to your day before it gets too late!

