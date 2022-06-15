Music has the power to boost mood or make a plant grow faster. Every tune has its note of emotional touch that needs to be understood. For all the melophile, June has a special day to celebrate rhythms and melodies. Every year, on the 21st of June, the sphere marks World Music Day or International Music Day. The occasion falls on Tuesday this year. Music Day lays its root in France, and it rejoices grandly with many events, functions and street performers showcasing their musical talents. The event is also known as Fete de la Musique in French and was first celebrated in the year 1982. As we celebrate a day full of tunefulness, let's get to know about its origin, celebration ideas and importance. From Listening to Your Favourite Songs to Participating at Online Music Concerts, Here's How to Make the Day Musical at Home.

World Music Day History

The idea of celebrating Fete de la Musique came up to Jack Lang, then Minister of Culture of France, and music journalist and French composer Maurice Fleuret. In 1982 Jack Lang began to dream of a way to bring people out on the streets after he discovered in a study on the cultural habits of the French that among five million people, one young person out of two played a musical instrument. The first International Music Day was celebrated on the day of Summer Solstice in 1982, and the event took place in Paris at Fete de la Musique. Afterwards, the day was marked in 120 countries across the globe. Celebrate Fête de la Musique With These Heart-Tugging Thoughts and Sayings by Notable Personalities.

World Music Day Purpose & Significance

Each year on the occasion of International Music Day, people are encouraged to listen to their favourite music, share their daily playlist with others, and come to public places to show their musical talent. There are mainly two purposes for observing Fete de la Musique: First is to inspire amateur and professional musicians to perform on the streets under the slogan "Faites de la musique" which is "Make music" in English. Secondly, many free concerts are organised to make people understand the variety of music, from funk, jazz, rock, and classical to folk, techno, and blues. Victor Hugo well said that "Music expresses that which cannot be put into words, and that which cannot remain silent."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2022 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).