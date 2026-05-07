Cruise Operator Says 29 Passengers Left Hantavirus Outbreak Ship on April 24, After 1st Fatality

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The company that operates the cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak said Thursday that 29 passengers left the vessel on April 24 on the remote South Atlantic island of St. Helena, nearly two weeks after the first passenger died on board.

The company had previously said the body of the Dutch man who died was taken off the ship at St. Helena and his wife also disembarked. She then flew to South Africa and died there.

But the company had not previously acknowledged that dozens more people left the ship at that time.

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The people who left the ship to return to their home countries were of at least 12 different nationalities, the company, Oceanwide Expeditions said. It said there were also two people whose nationalities were unknown.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — About 40 passengers on a cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak previously disembarked on the remote South Atlantic island of St. Helena after the first passenger died, Dutch officials said Thursday.

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The dozens of passengers, including the wife of a Dutch man who died, left the cruise ship during a stop at the British territory, the Dutch foreign ministry said.

The Dutch cruise company that operates the ship previously said the Dutch woman disembarked the ship with her husband's body at St. Helena. She then flew to South Africa on a commercial plane and died after collapsing at an airport in Johannesburg.

However, the company had not acknowledged that anyone else got off the ship at St. Helena.

Authorities in South Africa and Europe are trying to trace contacts of any passengers who got off the ship. It emerged Wednesday that a man tested positive for hantavirus in Switzerland after he also disembarked at St. Helena and flew home, though his precise movements aren’t clear.

Dutch authorities did not confirm where other passengers who disembarked are now.

A British man was evacuated from the ship to South Africa from Ascension Island days later, according to the company, while three people, including the ship's doctor, were evacuated while the ship was near Cape Verde and were taken to Europe for treatment on Wednesday.

Three passengers have died in the outbreak, and several others are sick.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).