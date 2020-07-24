In this whole lockdown period of months, we have seen many instances of animals straying their way and visiting the residential colonies. From wild animals to reptiles, we have seen how animals were at reclaiming the earth in different parts around the world. But an elderly Japanese woman showed some amount of bravery when she spotted an unusual visitor from the jungle in her backyard. 82-year-old grandma named Rumiko Sasaki showed courage and fought off a big bear in her garden! She has sustained a few injuries but she told in a report that, "I sent him flying off". A video of her enacting how she scared away the bear has been shared online. Colorado Female Cop Fights Off Mountain Lion With Bare Hands to Save a Civilian! (Watch Video).

Rumiko Sasaki and her husband stay in the Hiroshima prefecture of Japan. Last week, she was spending some daylight hours doing some weeding in their backyard when her husband saw a big Asian bear! He brought it too her notice but by then the bear was already in his attack mode, coming at Rumiko with its claws. But she defended herself and tried to toss it off. She hit him a few times and the bear ran away! She spoke about the incident recalling, "So I went ‘Aaaahhh!’ and tossed him off me and sent him flying. I think I hit him a few times too. Then he went running away." She got some scratches on her faces. Shocking! Bear Eats a Russian Man 'Alive' Hours After He Joked About The Same to His Wife.

Watch Video of Grandma Talking About The Bear Attack:

She is seen explaining how she tossed away the bear and defended herself. She laughs it off now but it is definitely scary to think of. Her face has got some injuries and had to get minor stitches. The bear went off in the nearby bushes and a local hunting club has set up traps and patrolling the region. This is the first time the family saw a bear on their premises but as per reports, there have been more than 250 sightings in the prefecture in the last two months!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).