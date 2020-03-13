Colorado Female Cop Fights Off Mountain Lion With Bare Hands to Save a Civilian! (Watch Video)

Mountain lion attacks female cop (Photo Credits: World World YouTube)

Video of a Colorado deputy officer fighting a wild mountain lion with bare hands has gone viral on social media. In the clip is Larimer County Sheriff's Office Deputy who can be seen fighting with a lion. Officers had gone to the scene around 1.50 when the lion attacked a civilian. And as the cops arrived, the wild animals jumped on the officer making her fall to the ground. The incident happened at on the 2100 block of River Rim Road in Loveland. California Woman Punches Mountain Lion That Tried to Attack Her Dog.

Resident Gregory Scott Paul who witnessed the incident told The Coloradoan, "It started creeping towards them a little bit and they took three or four shots at it. He pointed to the bullet hole hit in trailer's septic tank line from the gunfire. It lunged at the lady deputy from about 10 feet away. She put her arm up and it got her on the right shoulder. Luckily she did that cause if not it probably would have gotten her right on the neck." He said that the lion may be around six feet.

Police Officer Attacks Mountain Lion With Bare Hands:

It shows the deputy on the ground and the lion jumping on top of her. As its violent nature continued, one of the leading officers shot it. He said that although the officers shot it, it darted down the park. The deputy who fought the lion suffered some injuries, the civilian's condition is not known. Following the incident, the mountain lion moved east across the river but was fatally shot by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials on Black Crow Road near Highway 34. 3 Mountain Lions Killed in Arizona Because They Feasted on Human Remains.

Parks front office manager Jennifer Hall who was near the river said, "I just immediately started freaking out because you hear gunshots and you think maybe it was a resident." CPW said that they killed the mountain lion and is investigating the matter. Last year, three people were attacked by a mountain lion.