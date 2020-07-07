Yesterday, we saw #SareeTwitter trending on the microblogging platform with women showcasing their love for the Indian attire. Pictures of women in saree were all over Twitter. Today, on July 7, 2020, someone began #JhumkaTwitter to showcase females’ love for earrings. As pictures of traditional ornaments went viral, #KurtaTwitter started running as one of the top trending hashtags. In this case, boys and girls both were sharing their photos in comfort and ethnic wear. If you ask, why all of a sudden these hashtags are the talk of Twitter, well no one really has an answer for that. As of now, it is not clear who started these trend, but for sure has caught netizens’ attention. With the hashtags trending online, confused desi Twitterati ask, ‘Kaun Hai Ye Log?’ with funny memes and jokes, as #SareeTwitter, #JhumkaTwitter and #KurtaTwitter take over social media.

#SareeTwitter were trending last year as well with women showcasing their love for the Indian attire. But after seeing #JhumkaTwitter and #KurtaTwitter, it seems netizens are up for some fashion game. Almost everyone participated in these trends sharing their pictures in the ethnic wear. And those who did not, did the best they could, making funny memes and jokes about it. In this article, we bring you the hilarious reactions from the above running hashtags on Twitter. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

#SareeTwitter

If you have seen this before, no you haven't 💛 #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/oQPMkL7Rb8 — harshita (@htwohoee) July 7, 2020

#JhumkaTwitter

#KurtaTwitter

Now Come the Memes

Twitter decides to change its logo after looking #JhumkaTwitter trending. pic.twitter.com/EvHSEj8nFC — Navantak Agrawal (@navantak) July 7, 2020

Hahahaha

Corona Be Like

'Kaun Hai Ye Log?'

LOL

Dukan???

LOL #LungiTwitter

Aren’t they hilarious? It is surprising to see these hashtags as the top trending ones while we are in the middle of a pandemic. But with humans being significantly confined indoors, it is also understood why people are participating in these hashtags. Boredom and the major missing of outdoor activities can influence anyone to flood their social media timeline with their best self-pictures.

