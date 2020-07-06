Saree is one of the best traditional Indian attire. Every time, you don a saree, you get different confidence to pull off the look. And saree is one such outfit that never goes wrong, no matter what. Last year, #SareeTwitter was trending on Twitter, with women sharing glamourous pictures of themselves, sharing their best looks in saree. And now with people mostly confined indoors, it seems like women are missing the time when wearing saree for any traditional gathering was so easy. This is why #SareeTwitter is trending all over again. Some are sharing their old pictures of themselves in saree, while others are all dressed up, showing off their desi looks on social media.

Last year, almost during the same time, #SareTwitter hashtag was trending on Twitter with women sharing pictures of them wearing the Indian attire, proudly expressing the beauty of the attire. It was not known then and not even now, as to who started the hashtag, but it surely keeps people hooked, inspiring many women to drape the best saree from their wardrobe. Now if you are someone who loves wearing saree, this is the trend you must join in, if you haven’t already. Meanwhile, let us check out the best looks from #SareeTwitter that has taken over the microblogging site.

#SareeTwitter Trend Again

Everyone's Favourite Trend?

#SareeTwitter since it's trending and Ofcourse my favorite thing anytime 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/pXuticlUfF — @miss_chauhan (@misschauhan89) July 6, 2020

Stunning in Saree!

#SareeTwitter one of my favorite trend that urges me to spam TL with pictures 😋❤️ pic.twitter.com/9A2CHhbR8p — @miss_chauhan (@misschauhan89) July 6, 2020

Of Course, it Can Be!

Can this be considered as my entry for #SareeTwitter I am sure u guys can't handle me wearing saree, this is for ur benefit 😉😉😁 pic.twitter.com/9p6sPsMLVA — Gabbar Singh 2.0 (@Real_Pankysingh) July 6, 2020

Everyone is Happy that the Trend is Back!

How Cute

Why Not!

Some Throwbacks!

#Sareetwitter Have it! This was clicked when I went to PureCinema Bookshop last year 😇 pic.twitter.com/DXEvGUrl5f — Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) July 6, 2020

Meanwhile Boys on Twitter

Me and My Boys After Seeing #SareeTwitter Is Trending...😂 pic.twitter.com/acbiSKg9F6 — Raju (@RajuChoudri7) July 6, 2020

Social media is a beautiful place at times. And especially during this pandemic, netizens are trying every bit to keep each other motivated. Be it the trend like #SareeTwitter or various videos and memes; even in a difficult time, social media users surely know how to spread a smile on the internet.

