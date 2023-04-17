Mumbai, April 17: Scott C. Waring, a conspiracy theorist, posted a video to his ‘UFO Sightings Daily’ YouTube channel, depicting a possible ‘alien spaceship’ flying past the NASA space station. “I saw this today and wanted to share it with you to get your thoughts on it. Its a glowing sphere which is odd to see when the sun in on the opposite side of the earth, so this UFO is giving off its own light. It reminds me of the temple Dome of Rock sighting, in Jerusalem back in 2011, many tried to debunk it, and all failed”, he wrote in the description to the video. UFO Sighting: 'Cigar-Shaped UFO' Approaches an Airplane Mid-Air; What Happens Next Leaves Passengers Baffled (Watch Video).

So many possibilities exist, even if its determined to be aliens...it only brings us to more questions, like is it an alien entity often mistaken as an angel or demon? Is it an alien drone that records and transmits the data to the homeward, or is it an actual alien ship flown by an alien pilot watching, recording, and maybe even manipulating the future of humanity itself, the description further read.

‘Glowing Sphere’ Flying Past ISS

Netizens were left amazed with the possibility of the unknown object in the video being a spaceship, especially since it was emitting its own light as the sun was on the opposite side of the earth. The post is now viral, with numerous users dropping their reactions or thoughts about the clip.

“In 2005 I saw one like this, it was pure plasma. Apparently it is a craft in higher density but in our density we see it like a big ball of plasma. It changed my reality completely”, a user wrote. UFO Sighting? Romania, Moldova Report Mysterious Weather Balloon-Like Objects in Their Skies.

Another said, “I am no expert by any means and I don’t know What this is ??? I am tempted to say a satellite ? Or a UFO . JMHO . Thank You for posting this!”

A user further wrote, “I think it could be alien craft. It's going by own trajectory and emitting own colour, it's shinning strongly. Some kind of extraterrestrial orbit.”

