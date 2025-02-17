Are you one of the subscribers of Anaya Kandhal YouTube channel? Or, are you one of those who is hearing about this channel for the first time? Well, YouTube's audience is clearly divided into two camps. Anaya Kandhal, born on June 21, 2021 (Anaya Kandhal's age is just 4!), has to be one of the most adorable Indian YouTubers who has captivated audiences with her engaging, family-friendly content. Managed by her parents, Preethirana and Jonyy Kandhara, her self-titled channel features playful pranks, original stories, live videos and daily vlogs that resonate with viewers of all ages. Since her first video, "My First Vlog," was uploaded on August 27, 2022, Anaya's charm and relatable content have propelled her to remarkable heights. At the time of writing this piece on February 17, 2025, her channel boasts over 52.6 million subscribers and has amassed more than 49 billion views. Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube Channel ‘UR Cristiano’ Becomes Fastest Ever to Reach 40 Million Subscribers, Registers Feat in Three Days.

The description on Anaya Kandhal YouTube channel reads, "Hi everyone! Welcome to our channel! We are a young married couple and have a beautiful daughter and we want to document our family as we grow and make memories to look back on! Lets join our channel Anaya Kandhal and smile with us everyday." The sweet family recently celebrated the landmark 50 million subscriber mark!

Anaya Kandhal Live Video

Anaya Kandhal Video's 50 Million Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preetii Rana Kandhal (@preetiirana_kandhal)

In April 2024, she achieved the milestone of ranking #1 on Social Nation's list of Global Top 50 Views Per Week, with over 732 million weekly views. Anaya's rapid rise underscores the universal appeal of authentic, family-oriented entertainment.

