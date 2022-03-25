Happy April Fools' Day! Finally, the day of pranks is here and pranksters couldn't be more thrilled. Apart from pranks, April Fools' funny memes and jokes go viral today as well! And we have your back with the best April Fools funny memes and jokes that you can share with your loved ones. While we can get to that in a bit, do you have any idea why April Fools' Day is celebrated on April 1 and not any other day? Let us tell you. It is believed that in the year 1381, Fool's Day was celebrated for the first time on April 1. There is a funny story behind this. King Richard II of England and Queen Anne of Bohemia announced the engagement and it was said that the engagement would take place on March 32, 1381. The general public was so happy with this announcement that they started celebrating. However, later they realized that the date doesn't even exist and since then people started celebrating the 1st of April every year as Fool's Day.

Another story related to April Fool's stems from France in the year 1582 when Pope Charles replaced the old calendar with the new Roman calendar. However, even after this, some people continued to celebrate the new year on the old date and those people were called April Fools. Now that you know why this day is celebrated, let's get right to the funny memes and jokes that you can share with your loved ones or maybe just give yourself some LOL therapy!

Weren't these hilarious? Jokes apart. On this day, we would like to take this opportunity to urge you to not be a fool in real life and get deceived on digital platforms, through honeytraps, fake emails or messages. Be responsible and spread happiness.

