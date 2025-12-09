Human Rights Day is an annual event that is observed on December 10 to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948. This global event reminds the world that every individual, regardless of nationality, gender, religion, caste, class, or background, is entitled to fundamental rights and freedoms. This day is marked by high-level political conferences and meetings by cultural events and exhibitions dealing with human rights issues. This year, Human Rights Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, December 10.

Every year, Human Rights Day is observed with a unique theme. This year, Human Rights Day 2025's theme is ‘Human Rights, Our Everyday Essentials’. In this period of turbulence and unpredictability, where many feel a growing sense of insecurity, disaffection and alienation, the theme of Human Rights Day is to reaffirm the values of human rights and show that they remain a winning proposition for humanity. Human Rights Day Quotes: Inspirational Sayings, HD Images, Messages and Wallpapers To Honour Adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Human Rights Day 2025 Date

Human Rights Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, December 10

Human Rights Day 2025 Theme

Human Rights Day 2025 theme is ‘Human Rights, Our Everyday Essentials’.

Human Rights Day History

Human Rights Day commemorates the anniversary of one of the world's most groundbreaking global pledges- The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). This landmark document outlines the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being, regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status. Human Rights Day Quotes and Messages: Netizens Share HD Images, Informative Posts, Motivational Sayings, Videos and Wallpapers to Observe the Day.

The Declaration was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on December 10, 1948 and sets out, for the first time, fundamental human rights to be universally protected. The formal inception of Human Rights Day dates from 1950, after the Assembly passed resolution 423(V) inviting all States and interested organisations to adopt 10 December of each year as Human Rights Day.

As a “common standard of achievement for all peoples and all nations”, the UDHR is a global blueprint for international, national, and local laws and policies and a bedrock of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development. Besides, it is traditionally on 10 December that the five-yearly United Nations Prize in the Field of Human Rights and the Nobel Peace Prize are awarded.

Human Rights Day Significance

Human Rights Day is an important global event that draws attention to global issues such as discrimination, poverty, violence, conflict, inequality, and suppression of freedoms. It encourages nations to evaluate where they stand and what more needs to be done to protect human rights. The day serves as a platform for activists, organisations, governments, and citizens to speak up about human rights violations and also empowers people to demand justice, equality, and protection under the law.

