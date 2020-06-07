Arctic Circle Oil Spill in Russia: What Caused the Oil Spill? How Long Will It Take to Clean Up the Spill? All FAQs Answered Here (View Pics and Videos)

Arctic Circle Oil Spill in Russia (Photo Credits: Dmitri Gorelov/ Twitter)

A catastrophic oil spill in the Ambarnaya River within the Arctic Circle has led a state of emergency being declared across Russia. According to reports, the spill of diesel has caused the river to run red. It has become a significant concern for Russia. The spill was reportedly caused by the collapse of a fuel tank at a power plant near Norilsk, a Siberian city and also one of the most polluted areas of the world. The leaked oil has affected 350 sq. Km area. But what caused the oil spill? And now that has it has spilled, how long will it take the authorities to clean up the spill? A lot of questions might be running into your mind at the moment. In this article, we answer all Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) related to the arctic circle oil spill in Russia, along with horrifying photos and videos that show the intensity of the spill. Arctic Circle Turns Red Due to Oil Spill in Russia, Netizens Relate it to Bible Prophecy of Sea Becoming Blood Before End of The World.

What is the Incident?

About 20,000 tons of diesel oil had leaked into Ambarnaya River in the Arctic Circle when a power plant near the city of Norilsk collapsed. The river flows into Lake Pyasino, which feeds into the Pysaina River. The spill contaminated about 350 sq km area and turned the long stretches of the river into bright red. The Russian Investigative Committee has launched an investigation, and the initial report suggested that the plant reportedly waited for two days before informing the Moscow authorities about the spill, reported BBC. Delays over reporting about the incident prompted criticism from President Vladimir Putin. The power plant’s director, Vyacheslav Starostin, has reportedly been taken into custody. Russian President Vladimir Putin Declares State of Emergency Over Fuel Spill into Siberian River.

Pic of Arctic Circle Oil Spill

There’s a full-scale environmental disaster in Norilsk, an industrial Russian city located above the Arctic Circle. Local rivers turned red, after a diesel fuel leak from a thermal power plant on 29 May. pic.twitter.com/fAjrAg1LAW — Dmitri Gorelov (@dimagorelov) June 4, 2020

What Caused the Arctic Circle Oil Spill?

The oil spill occurred in the city of Norilsk, Russia, at a power plant which is operated by Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Co.—a subsidiary of Nornickel. The town is located above the Arctic Circle in Russia’s far north. A diesel fuel storage tank failed when the permafrost it was built on began to soften. Because of the damage to the tank, fuel spilled onto the roadway, and a passing car reportedly caught fire.

Here's Another Pic:

What is Permafrost?

Permafrost is a thick subsurface layer of soil that remains below freezing point throughout the year or two years. About 55% of Russia’s territory, mainly Siberia, is permafrost and home to its main oil and gas fields. The incident came during a time when unusually high temperatures are causing the arctic permafrost to melt. A report by Bloomberg news agency points out that Russia’s newer oil infrastructure takes account of the changing climate. The country needs to go green quickly to stop permafrost from melting so that the Russian oil and gas companies can keep pumping the hydrocarbons that are warming the planet and making the permafrost melt.

Watch Video:

Russian officials now say it could take up to 10 years to clear up the 20,000 tons of diesel fuel that has seeped into rivers surrounding Norilsk above the Arctic Circle & turned the waters crimson red. Putin has declared a state of emergency in the region pic.twitter.com/zISDSNSuah — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) June 4, 2020

How Long Will it Take to Clean up the Spill?

The Arctic Circle oil spill has prompted stark warnings from environmental groups, who say that the scale of the spill and geography of the river means it will be difficult to clean up. Oleg Mitvol, former deputy head of Russia’s environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor, was told BBC that it might take between five and ten years to clean up the spill. He was quoted saying that there had, “never been such an accident in the Arctic zone.”

The Arctic Circle oil spill had prompted a state emergency in the area, given the expanse of the oil spill. Extra forces will be going to the area to assist in the clean-up process.