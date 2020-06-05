Arctic Circle Turns Red Due to Oil Spill in Russia, Netizens Relate it to Bible Prophecy of Sea Becoming Blood Before End of The World (Watch Pics and Video)

Red river Russia (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Each day or rather every few days of the year in 2020 is throwing a huge problem that's difficult to counter. While the world is already braving the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of other disasters, both natural and manmade are peaking up. Russia which is already dealing with the huge number of coronavirus cases has another problem of a severe oil spill. Over 20,000 tons of oil has leaked into a river from a power plant turning the Arctic circle all red! While the nation calls for an emergency, netizens are referencing it to the end of the world, once again. After pictures of the Arctic Circle turning red were shared on Twitter, few users pointed out a Biblical mention of seas turning red, one of the many signs of the end times. End of The World is Here? Bible Verses on 'Locusts and Plagues' Spark Fear of Nearing Apocalypse Among Social Media Users.

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a state of emergency in the region within the Arctic Circle. The oil spillage occurred on May 29 when oil leaked from a tank in an industrial plant near the city of Norilsk in the Krasnoyarsk region. Since the area is quite remote, no humans have been impacted but the loss of biodiversity until the clean up will be much more. While the authorities have even launched a probe into the incident, pictures of the red Ambarnaya river are shared online. The photos are terrifying and remind some people of the Biblical prophecy of water turning to blood in Revelation.

Check The Photos Here:

There’s a full-scale environmental disaster in Norilsk, an industrial Russian city located above the Arctic Circle. Local rivers turned red, after a diesel fuel leak from a thermal power plant on 29 May. pic.twitter.com/fAjrAg1LAW — Dmitri Gorelov (@dimagorelov) June 4, 2020

Watch Video of the Red River:

Russian officials now say it could take up to 10 years to clear up the 20,000 tons of diesel fuel that has seeped into rivers surrounding Norilsk above the Arctic Circle & turned the waters crimson red. Putin has declared a state of emergency in the region pic.twitter.com/zISDSNSuah — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) June 4, 2020

Here Are Some Comments About Bible References:

“And the third angel poured out his vial upon the rivers and fountains of waters; and they became blood.” - Revelation 16:4. Perhaps? — Teairra Weiss Debs (@PrincessT89) June 4, 2020

Part of a Prophecy

Wait is this part of the biblical prophecy — Simonsays (@Simonslay) June 4, 2020

“It will be biblical.” Folks, rivers are red and the cleanup of diesel spills is to burn it up by fire. The Arctic Circle is one of the most beautiful parts of the world 🌍. #q #qanon #WWG1WGA #Patriots #diesel #ArcticCircle https://t.co/I57A6pBGiu — RosesArentAlwaysRed (@Chugarz) June 4, 2020

What Does the Bible Say About Water Turning Blood?

The book of Revelation is the final chapter of the Bible which signals the days before the apocalypse. This book is filled with mysteries about things to come. It is the final warning that the world will surely end and judgment will be certain. Check the verses below:

Revelation 8:8

The second angel blew his trumpet, and something like a great mountain, burning with fire, was thrown into the sea, and a third of the sea became blood.

Revelation 16:4

The third angel poured out his bowl into the rivers and the springs of water, and they became blood.

The Revelation gives the glimpse of the last days before Christ's return and beginning of the new heaven and new earth. It has prophecies of the end times. So now some people are relating the red water to it. We would like to urge our readers to not believe in such theories on the net and create panic.