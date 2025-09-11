A video going viral on social media shows two thieves attempting to rob an ATM of Maharashtra Bank. The alleged incident caught on CCTV camera took place on Wednesday, September 10, in Jalgaon. The viral clip shows two thieves with a cloth tied over their faces attempting a robbery at the Maharashtra Bank ATM in Jalgaon. In the CCTV footage, the two thieves are seen trying to tamper with the CCTV camera installed in the ATM cabin to commit theft. However, the footage ends abruptly. It is unclear if the thieves succeeded in their robbery bid. Beed Shocker: Sub-Sarpanch Brutally Assaulted in Majalgaon Taluka in Maharashtra for Raising Questions About Irregularities, Video Goes Viral.

Thieves Try to Rob Maharashtra Bank ATM in Jalgaon

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TV9 Marathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

