Lucknow, August 23: A die-hard fan of Bollywood actor Salman Khan landed in trouble after he was booked by railway protection force (RPF) for sharing a reel on Instagram featuring him semi-naked and smoking on Gomti river railway bridge in Lucknow.

According to TOI, the matter came to light after a local resident Azeem Ahmad shared the reel on Twitter alerting railway authorities, following which both GRP and RPF sent a patrolling party at the railway bridge in Daliganj area. Zomato Delivery Partner Carries His Two Small Children While Delivering Food Orders to Costumers; Company Responds to Viral Video

According to Azeem Ahmad, the reel was shared on Instagram page of Azam Ansari—the ardent fan of Salman Khan.

In the video, Azam Ansari could be seen semi-naked and smoking a cigarette while he walks on the tracks of the railway bridge. In another shot in the same video, he could be seen sitting and posing.

RPF inspector of Lucknow city station, Suresh Kumar informed TOI that the person in the reel video shot on Gomti Railway Bridge has been identified and he will be arrested soon.

“Meanwhile, an FIR under railway act 147 (If any person enters upon or into any part of a railway without lawful authority), 145 (Drunkenness or nuisance. —If any person in any railway carriage or upon any part of a railway) & 167 (Prohibition of smoking in train) has been lodged in the matter on August 20,” said RPF. Azam Ansari Aka Salman Khan’s Doppelganger and Social Media Sensation Arrested in Lucknow for Smoking in Public Place

Azam Ansari was earlier booked by Lucknow civil police for making reel at the Clock Tower leading to a massive traffic jam as a huge crowd thronged to see the duplicate of the Bollywood actor. He was booked under Sector 151 for breaching the peace.

