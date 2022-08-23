Food delivery company Zomato replied to the viral video of its delivery partner who supplies orders to customers while carrying his daughter and toddler son. The company asked about the delivery agent's contact details in the comment section of the reel for assisting him with childcare benefits. "Please share the order details in a private message so that we can reach out and help the delivery partner," Zomato replied to the clip. A food blogger Saurabh Panjwani took to Meta's Instagram to share a short video where he introduced his viewers to the inspiring story of the delivery executive.

Watch The Viral Video; Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurabh Panjwani (@foodclubbysaurabhpanjwani)

