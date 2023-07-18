As soon as the release dates of the two highly anticipated movies – Barbie and Oppenheimer, there is a plethora of fans waiting for both movies. It is very rare when two giant movies such as these are released on the same date. However, the genre of these movies is poles apart. One is an intense movie that focuses on a man who supervised the atomic bomb development, while the other is a light-hearted movie about a childhood doll. Despite these stark differences, the movies are being talked about together. Social media can make anything happen. Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer Star Says, 'I’ll Be Going To See Barbie, 100 Per Cent' (Watch Video).

After the news of the release date clash of Barbie and Oppenheimer got out, netizens started playing with their creativity to generate content. This has also hyped the anticipation for both movies through memes, videos, people dressing up and much more. ‘Barbenheimer is the by-product of social media that has been developed out of creativity and is benefiting both the movies.

What is Barbenheimer?

On July 21, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer will both hit theatres, ushering in a new trend known as Barbieheimer or Barbenheimer. It is a term that originated from the amalgamation of Barbie and Oppenheimer. Both movies are set to release on July 21, 2023. Cinephiles have come up with this term to show their love for both movies. The contrast of plots of these movies acted as fuel to more and more people joining in on this trend. Many netizens have shared their version of the trend by using their creativity. Here are some of the best Barbenheimer posts shared by people. Check Out Internet Amalgamation of Barbie and Oppenheimer That Has Now Got Its Own Wikipedia Page!.

Barbieheimer!

Showing Up to Barbieheimer!

How I’m showing up to Barbieheimer pic.twitter.com/AV0EfF1GkG — The SWAMP (@theswamppod) July 16, 2023

Barbenheimer Effects

Literally Me After Barbieheimer pic.twitter.com/PIN604rmiO — Cine Vichaar (@Cine_vichaar) July 15, 2023

Countdown Begins

Barbieheimer!

threads just found out about barbieheimer pic.twitter.com/UmB5QdVJAf — 🥒 (@Archmaniac) July 11, 2023

Barbieheimer Girlies!

ur local barbieheimer girlies 💅 pic.twitter.com/mQcUw6zX3i — domesticated lizard (@griefingway) July 17, 2023

Special Barbenheimer Poster!

The discussion regarding Barbieheimer has received input from numerous members of the teams working on Barbie and Oppenheimer. While Christopher Nolan described this obsession as "terrific", Margot Robbie called it a “perfect double bill”. Greta Gerwig, the director of Barbie, is overjoyed by it all as she states, "Double up, double up twice. It's all love".

Even celebrities who aren't in either film are embracing the craze. By sharing pictures of themselves holding tickets for a Barbieheimer double feature, Tom Cruise and his Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie urged moviegoers to visit theatres again this summer.

