Cillian Murphy, known for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's upcoming biopic Oppenheimer, has weighed in on the rivalry between his film and the much-anticipated Barbie. The 47-year-old actor expressed his excitement about both movies releasing in theaters simultaneously. In a recent interview, Murphy acknowledged the debate surrounding Barbie vs. Oppenheimer and stated, "I mean, I'll be going to see Barbie, 100 percent. I can't wait to see it." He further emphasized the positive impact of having two remarkable films by talented filmmakers premiering on the same day, highlighting the opportunity for audiences to spend an entire day immersed in cinema. Christopher Nolan on Oppenheimer: This Movie Is Full of Paradoxes and Ethical Dilemmas and a Great Story!
Check Out The Video Here:
cillian needs to take a picture with the barbie poster pic.twitter.com/redsDft0uD
— tommy shelby apologist (@cilliancore) July 12, 2023
