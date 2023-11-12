Barbie’s Ken aka Ryan Gosling celebrates his 43rd birthday on November 12, 2023. The Canadian heartthrob, often touted as one of the 'sexiest' men in Tinseltown, has graced the silver screen in various genres, leaving an indelible mark with each performance. So, on this special occasion, let's rewind the clock and look at the top 15 films that define Gosling's incredible journey, from The Notebook, La La Land to the unexpected Barbie. Ryan Gosling Talks About The Gray Man, India’s Film Industry and Working With Dhanush, Says ‘He Is So Charming’.

THE BELIEVER (2001)

In The Believer, Gosling's portrayal of a former Jewish student turned neo-Nazi was a stark departure from his earlier roles. His dedication and courage in tackling such a complex character earned him critical acclaim.

THE NOTEBOOK (2004)

The Notebook catapulted Gosling to stardom, as he portrayed Noah Calhoun, a passionate lover in a beautiful 1940s romance. His chemistry with Rachel McAdams turned this film into a cult classic for hopeless romantics.

HALF NELSON (2006)

In Half Nelson, Gosling's portrayal of a troubled inner-city teacher struggling with addiction is both moving and powerful, earning him an Academy Award nomination.

LARS AND THE REAL GIRL (2007)

Gosling's daring choice to play Lars, who forms an unconventional bond with a sex doll, is a testament to his versatility. He went on to win Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations for this role.

BLUE VALENTINE (2010)

Gosling's role in this romantic drama as Dean is emotionally charged and brilliantly performed. The non-linear narrative showcases his acting prowess.

DRIVE (2011)

Gosling's enigmatic portrayal as a Hollywood stunt driver and getaway driver adds layers of suspense and mystery in this stylish thriller.

THE IDES OF MARCH (2011)

Gosling's role as Stephen Meyers, the junior campaign manager, takes you behind the scenes of political intrigue and power plays. His performance in The Ides of March earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

CRAZY, STUPID, LOVE (2011)

In this romantic comedy, Gosling's womaniser character, Jacob Palmer, discovers the value of real connection. His performance stole the show and earned him a Golden Globe nomination again.

THE PLACE BEYOND THE PINES (2012)

In this ambitious crime drama, Gosling's character, Luke, seeks to support his family through unconventional means. The film delves into his complex motivations and showcases his ability to bring depth to his roles.

THE BIG SHORT (2015)

Gosling's portrayal of Jared Vennett, a young banker, in The Big Short adds a vain and egotistical charm to this sharp take on the housing market crash.

THE NICE GUYS (2016)

Gosling's performance in The Nice Guys is a testament to his versatility. Playing a down-on-his-luck private eye, he and Russell Crowe create a hilariously whacked-out buddy comedy set in 1977 Los Angeles.

LA LA LAND (2016)

La La Land catapulted Gosling to new heights, portraying jazz pianist Sebastian Wilder. His performance alongside Emma Stone earned him a Golden Globe and Academy Award nomination, highlighting his incredible talent.

BLADE RUNNER 2049 (2017)

Blade Runner 2049 brings the iconic series to a new generation, with Gosling as K, a replicant blade runner. His chemistry with Harrison Ford and a complex plot make this a must-watch.

THE GRAY MAN (2022)

In The Gray Man, Gosling steps into the shoes of "Sierra Six," a CIA agent entangled in a web of corruption and danger. The intense action, paired with Chris Evans' villainous charm, showcases Gosling's prowess in the action genre.

BARBIE (2023)

Gosling's transformation of the seemingly bland Ken into a richly complex character in Barbie adds humour and depth to the film. This comic fantasy film showcases one of Gosling's best performances.

As Ryan Gosling celebrates another year of life, we celebrate the cinematic gifts he has given us. From romantic dramas to action-packed thrillers, Gosling's range knows no bounds. And who could have guessed that he'd make the bland Ken from Barbie come to life with such humour and wit? Here's to more exciting roles and unforgettable performances from the iconic actor. Happy birthday, Ryan!

