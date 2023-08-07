Mumbai, Aug 5: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was most recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently left his fans and the Internet amazed when he slipped into a pair of hot pink pants. Salman Khan Congratulates 'Fan' Nikhat Zareen After She Bags Gold for India at Women’s World Boxing Championships (Watch Video).

The superstar attended the birthday bash of his brother Arbaaz Khan recently and chose hot pink coloured pants for the occasion.

As the photos & videos from the occasion went viral, it left the Internet bemused about Salman’s sartorial choice as the actor, who is known for his hyper-masculine roles on screen, chose a colour which is considered feminine as per societal norms. Salman Khan Oozes Swag at Arbaaz Khan’s Birthday Bash! Tiger 3 Hunk Sports Pink Jeans With Black T-Shirt and Grey Jacket for the Party (Watch Video).

Here's Salman Khan's Style:

The Internet had a field day as netizens joined the dots and put together Salman in the ‘Barbiecore’ trend which emanated from the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie. The Hollywood extravaganza is currently clashing its swords against the Christopher Nolan directorial Oppenheimer in theatres.

Netizens were quick to react to the viral pictures and images of Salman from Arbaaz’s birthday. They shared hilarious comments like, “Glad to see Salman bhai gracing the Barbie trend”.

One user wrote, “Bhai-bhi”. Another wrote, “Bhaibhenheimer”.

A third wrote, “Salman bhai couldn’t resist giving into the Barbie trend”.

Salman and Arbaaz have collaborated on several films together. Arbaaz even directed Salman in ‘Dabangg 2’ with Sonakshi Sinha. He also produced ‘Dabangg’ and ‘Dabangg 3’.

Meanwhile, after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which received a rather lukewarm response as per Salman Khan standards, on the work front, Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 which has booked a Diwali release this year.

The film will see him reunite with Katrina Kaif for the franchise. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in Tiger 3 returning the favour to Bollywood’s bhai after the Wanted star made a cameo appearance in SRK’s Pathaan. Both Pathaan and Tiger 3 belong to the YRF spy universe.

