Another week has ended, and if you have had quite a busy one, we bring you some interesting news and viral videos from this week. If you love catching up on trending news or bizarre happenings from around the world, then this week saw quite a few. Below are some of the viral videos of the week that made it to the headlines. 'My Type of Love,' Viral Video of Old Lovers, Who Stayed Unmarried After Separation, Meeting After '35 Years' Has Twitter in Heartmelt.

Japanese Man Turned Himself Into a Dog

Loving dogs is one thing, but this Japanese man named Toco spent over Rs 16 lakhs to make himself a dog costume. After he got a very hyper-realistic Border Collie costume, he decided to step outside and interact with other dogs. In his recent video, he ventured into the outside world to meet other people and animals for the first time. The video did attract all eyeballs, especially how Toco walked on his four legs and interacted with other people and animals.

Check Video Here:

A Japanese man Named Toco spent whooping 20k dollars to completely turn himself to dog pic.twitter.com/zCoZ45O46T — lol.afrika (@lolafrikaa) July 29, 2023

Cobra Found in Man’s Shirt

Snakes are known to make sly appearances during the rainy season. But a rather spine-chilling video surfaced online, which showed a cobra emerging from inside a man’s shirt. I was unsure where this video was from, but the man apparently could have slept under a tree. That’s when the snake slithered in his shirt. The video shows a large cobra, and it is definitely scary. Saree-Clad Kiteboarding Instructor Video: Woman Does Kitesurfing in Desi Avatar, Video Goes Viral (Watch).

Check Video Here:

Video | Large Cobra snake inside Man's shirt. Always Be careful while sleeping or sitting under trees. pic.twitter.com/ph5r7gwvyM — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) July 26, 2023

Self-Driving Car Spotted on Bengaluru Streets

Bengaluru has quite the name in the country for being technologically advanced and an IT hub. Now a video of a self-starting car was spotted moving on the streets of Bengaluru. The car also has a unique structure which is eye-catching. Some users said that the car makers are currently testing it.

Check Video Here:

Elephant Charges on Tourist Bus

An IAS officer shared a video from Karnataka in which an elephant chased after a tourist bus. However, the passengers remained quiet and composed as the elephant approached them. The tusker checked out the passengers and then walked away calmly. Although the passengers seem calm, the video is enough to give one a scare.

Check Video Here:

When the tusker decided to check out passengers in the bus, everyone led by the bus driver displayed nerves of steel, a great sense of calm and understanding and everything went off well. Video - in Karnataka. Shared by a friend. #coexistence #peopleforelephants pic.twitter.com/OJG4uPRvoi — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 24, 2023

Brawl During Barbie Movie

A Barbie screening saw quite the brawl in Brazil when two women got into a serious fight. As per the news, a mom allowed her kid to watch YouTube during the movie, leading to a massive fight. A woman abruptly charged up the aisle stairs and shoved another woman hard, sending her tumbling into the chairs behind her. A man attempted to separate them. The video went viral on social media.

Check Video Here:

So these are some of the updates from the social media world that trended online. From the snake appearance to an ugly fight in the Barbie movie, the week saw some news happening. Stay tuned with us for more such updates each week.

