We are less than two weeks away from the cinematic event of the year that is Barbenheimer. With Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer releasing on the same day, this is like the Super Bowl but for film fanatics who love the works of the auteurs of this medium. It’s an event like nothing else we have seen before, and considering the hype behind both the film, the competition just got made official. Barbie Review: Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Film Hailed as a 'Total Crowd Pleaser' by Netizens With Ryan Gosling's 'Himbo Ken' Being a Standout!

Barbenheimer currently has its own page on Wikipedia, which is hilarious considering this all just started out as a huge meme. Being described as an “internet phenonmenon,” the entire concept of the trend has been a huge entertainment for many, but why is it that it caught on so well? The answer is quite simple and it just mainly boils down to the concept of both the films being so different and them releasing on the same day.

Check Out the Tweet:

it made it to wikipedia pic.twitter.com/Ym8CCRjzvE — depths of wikipedia (@depthsofwiki) July 10, 2023

In the case of Barbie, all we know is that it’s a film based on Mattel’s own toy line and is directed by Greta Gerwig with a star cast that includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simul Liu, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, John Cena, Dua Lipa and so many more. The trailers do make it seem like a film that will see the titular character take a journey trying to find herself, but it still maintains a colour palette and tone that is very much focused on fun.

On the other hand, you have Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, a movie that is based on the man who created the nuclear bomb – and it also boasts a star cast of its own consisting of actors like Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh and more. It’s a dark and serious film with sequences shot in black-and-white, and a tone that is definitely bleak.

Compare both these projects side-by-side and you would be looking at two of the extreme opposite sides of a spectrum. It’s that difference in tone that has had so many fans excited. With both the movies releasing on July 21, 2023, fans have come up with some hilarious jokes, even going as far as creating their own custom-made shirts with Barbenheimer written on it. Here are just some of the hilarious jokes that fans have come up with.

Every Cinema Entrance Going to be Like...

Me walking into my local cinema on 21/7 #Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/lKQjnEyug2 — Davet Hyland (@davethyl) July 8, 2023

Will be Taught in History Classes!

#Barbenheimer This we'll be taught in history classes pic.twitter.com/cdeGXc7uI5 — francisco saw atsv (@Francis32748807) July 7, 2023

A Poster for the Ages!

Officially the Month of Barbenheimer!

Stars like Tom Cruise joined in on the fun as well. With Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One releasing a weekend before the two releases, the actor revealed that he can’t wait to watch both the movies saying that he will be checking out Oppenheimer first and Barbie second. Director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie of Barbie also joined in on the fun when the duo posed with their tickets of Oppenheimer together. Oppenheimer: Robert Downey Jr Shares Pics With Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh, John Krasinski Fuels Speculation with Possible Cameo!

With Barbie and Oppenheimer releasing on the same day, one can’t deny that it most certainly is going to be an interesting weekend at the movies. Here is hoping both the films do live up to the hype. Barbie and Oppenheimer hits theatres on July 21, 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2023 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).