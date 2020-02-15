Bartender Shares $9 Paycheck After Working Over 70 Hours! Viral TikTok Video Highlights the Importance of Tipping

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pxhere/ TikTok Video Screengrab)

Have you ever thought how much a dollar can affect someone’s life? Your tip means a lot to the waiters and waitresses who serve you. We probably have ignored this very important aspect, but one bartender in Texas just schooled the internet why you should always tip. A mother, Aaliyah Cortez has reportedly been working as a bartender/ server at an Austin sports bar. She posted a TikTok video showing her $9.8 paycheck for working more than 70 hours. Yes, it is shocking! Some of you may be wondering, how is that possible, Cortez broke it down within the video. The now-viral TikTok video further highlights the importance of tipping at restaurants and bars. How to Trick Your Toddler into Eating Fruits and Vegetables: TikTok Mom's Hilarious Hacks Are What Every Parent Needs!

In the video, Cortez says, “This is my hourly for two weeks, I worked almost 71 hours. I get paid $2.13 an hour as a bartender and a server. I should have made $150.81, but because I have to have Social Security, Medicare, and the income tax taken out, I was paid $9.28 for 70 hours of work.” Cortez’s hourly pay is less than the federal minimum wage due to a “tip credit.” This law in the United States allows employers to pay service workers less as long as the employee’s tips and hourly pay add up to the minimum wage.

She explained the Buzzfeed News, “There are laws set up that allow tipped employees to be paid under the federal minimum wage, which makes us rely on the customer to pay our wages. If I had a good two weeks from tips, my check will be on the lower side. At my last restaurant, my checks would come out to be $0.” The mother of one further told the news outlet the reason she shared her paycheck was to make viewers understand the importance of tipping.

As her video surfaced on social media, more and more people expressed their outrage over low wages within her line of work. Again, some questioned Cortez, why she does not quit her job if she is worried about financial security. In a follow-up video, she responded to those critics stating she liked her job, only she does not agree with the ‘tip credit.’ Giving a waiter or waitress a tip can do a lot for them. And Cortez’s case is just one example out of many who face similar situations while working in service industry.