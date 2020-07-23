We are in the middle of a pandemic and largely been confined indoors in a bid to contain the further spread of coronavirus, the cases of which is increasing rapidly. It’s been a few months now, and the situation is only getting worrisome. Obeying strict guidelines, we all have restricted ourselves to be at home, unless we need to get essential services. Staying home is no fun, and it has become evident, as we mostly have spent half the year indoors. It can be boring, but now it is also the best time to test your creativity. YouTuber Taylor Hancock just did it, and the outcome is stunning. With the help of about 273 cans of White Claw that he had emptied during the quarantine, he built a ‘pirate ship,’ for his dogs. Best out of waste, indeed! The video has impressed social media users, and it is going viral online. White Claw Slushies Are TikTok’s New Favourite Drink! Here’re Recipe Videos to Make Icy Whipped Fruit Shake at Home.

Hancock uploaded videos of his progress—one video shows the unfinished boat and another shows how the YouTuber put the boat in the water and his dogs enjoying a ride on the pool. “We only have so much time on this earth, and we should spend that time doing things with real meaning. Some people choose to spend their time expanding their minds or giving back to society. I built a boat out of white claw cans. I have zero regrets let’s see if she floats,” his YouTube description reads. He named his work as S.S. Clawdia, and he was surprised to see that the boat could hold three dogs without sinking. Baby Yoda Drinking White Claw Tattoo Infuriates Netizens Who Slam the Person for Ruining Their Precious Star Wars’ Character.

Watch the Adorable Video:

White Claw Loved it Too!

When you don’t need to hunt treasure because you ARE the treasure. https://t.co/Rvpk7TImGn — White Claw Hard Seltzer (@WhiteClaw) July 20, 2020

Isn't it adorable? In an interview with DailyDot, the YouTuber said that he was inspired to construct the boat entirely out of the empty white claw cans because he was drinking the beverage a lot during the quarantine. So, instead of throwing it away, he decided to keep them and build a boat.

Hancock is from Los Angeles, California, where the cases of coronavirus are still on the rise. He invested a few hours a week at a time to create the boat, as he and other members in his house would drink more White Claws. It is really amazing and inspirational to see how people are using this time to create something better, keeping themselves busy and respecting the restrictions by staying indoors.

