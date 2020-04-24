White Claw Slushies Are TikTok’s New Favourite Drink! Here’re Recipe Videos to Make Icy Whipped Fruit Shake at Home

White Claw Slushies ([Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ TikTok)

Every day, TikTok is coming up with something new and fun to keep the users entertained and engaged with their content. They are also bringing back beverage recipes, making it an instant social media hit. Take the Dalgona Coffee, for instance, the thick whipped cream beverage that was born as a sensation on TikTok, later making its appearances on other social media platforms. The craze over the viral drink is not going to end soon. Now it is the icy whipped fruit shake, White Claw Slushies, which is the new lockdown beverage of choice. All you need are some frozen berries, vodka and empty a can of White Claw. This is the new favourite beverage of TikTok, and almost everyone on the video-sharing app is making them at home. If you have not watched the videos yet or wondering how to make the White Claw Slushies, we bring you the recipe in this article. Dalgona Coffee is Viral Trend on Social Media, Here's How to Make Whipped Brew That Has Caught Internet's Fancy.

You are allowed to use whichever flavour of White Claw you want because there are no laws with the claw. But to get the right kick, some users are also seen using black cherry for the base, then add some ice, any frozen fruit and a splash of something harder, like vodka or rum. According to People, the trend took off after a film producer, Julia Abner posted a recipe video showing her followers to enhance their white claw. Soon enough, countless people began to recreate her recipe, adding their own spin too and sharing it online. The outcome, looks delicious. Dalgona Coffee Origin: Did You Know Dalgona Is a Beloved Candy Found in South Korea? Here’s the Story Behind Internet’s Favourite Whipped Coffee.

Watch Video:

White Claw Slushies!

How to Make White Claw Slushies?

White Claw is a hard seltzer brand, with a five percent alcohol content, which comes from fermented sugars. There are nine different flavours, mostly fruit-based. To make the slushies you can go for any White Claw flavours. Pick any complementary fruits, either fresh or frozen. For the kick, vodka seems to the most popular choice on TikTok, but you can also add some rum or tequila. Throw everything into a blender, add some ice for a frozen consistency. Tada, you just made yourself the icy treat, White Claw Slushies. Banana Bread Recipes: Easy Methods by Chefs and Instagram Influencers to Make the Sweet Bread During COVID-19 Lockdown.

Watch Video: White Claw Slushies Recipe

There are a lot of other food and drink videos going viral on the internet because netizens are experimenting with their skills in the kitchen. Aside from Dalgona Coffee and now White Claw Slushies, homemade banana bread with very few ingredients, Greek yoghurt bagels, pizzas and many recipes are being tried out at home during the lockdown.