Viral Videos of the Week: From White Claw Slushies to Big Poppa, the Sad Bulldog, Watch 7 Clips That Kept Netizens Busy This Week

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

How is your self-quarantine going? We know, it is not an easy time and for long we are under lockdown, it might seem like a year now. But do not lose hope. We all have reached this far and accept it or not, in a way we have been successful; otherwise, we do not know where the number would have lead us. Thanks to social media for keeping all of us updated with the recent news related to novel coronavirus and also entertaining us with viral videos, memes and posts to beat the self-isolation blues. Every week, some delighting and side-splitting, the videos uplift our mood at this time to stay positive. For viral videos of this week, we have seven clips that insanely captivated the netizens. From White Claw Slushies to the sad bulldog, Big Poppa, here is how people across the world kept themselves busy amid the lockdown.

1. Indian TikTokers Uses Alien Emojis to Portray Coronavirus

Sometimes, TikTok and its bizarre trend just amuse us. Recently, Indian TikTokers participated in this weird Q&A challenge, where they answer questions related to coronavirus. They attempt to look like the virus, but ends up using an alien emoji.

2. Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park is home to about 300-500 black bears. Though there hasn't been an increase in their population since the park closure, bears have been seen more frequently than usual. Check out this bear caught on camera yesterday, climbing a tree next to ranger housing! pic.twitter.com/9rXxIOMRbR — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) April 14, 2020

The coronavirus lockdown has allowed nature to heal, and animals reclaiming their habitat. Such was seen at the Yosemite National Park in California which is presently shut for visitors. Animals of different species were captured wandering in the wild, giving us beautiful glimpses to enjoy from home.

3. White Claw Slushies

After Dalgona Coffee, here comes White Claw Slushies on TikTok. Everyone is rushing into the kitchen to make the icy treat. The whipped fruit shake is the new viral drink to make at home.

4. Gurugram Drone Footage

https://t.co/vFhdBaR81b Time, is of essence. It can rebuild the frayed edges of our collective existence in ways unimaginable. Since the COVID19 outbreak, we've all shown courage in our own humble ways, and this moment in time is a witness to our story of hope. #CoronaWarriors — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) April 22, 2020

India is under lockdown. Gurugram, a usually hustled city in Haryana, was captured in drone footage. The city, which is always crowded, has wholly run silent, with absolutely minimal vehicles moving for essentials during the lockdown.

5. Ed Sheeran’s Doppelganger

It will take you a while to believe your eyes. The TikTok user’s boyfriend exactly looks like the English Singer, Ed Sheeran. That same beard texture, ginger hair and that smile, you are bound to fall for the uncanny resemblance.

6. ‘Giant’ Baby Gavin

The three-year-old baby boy called Gavin, instantly went viral on social media after his mother recently opened an account on TikTok. People began to make fun of his size. He is healthy, but for netizens, he became the ‘Giant Baby,’ as netizens were ‘repulsed’ by the little boy.

7. Big Poppa, the Sad Bulldog

This is him waiting for me to finish working.... Every SINGLE Night 🤣🤦🏽‍♀️❤ pic.twitter.com/uoLavaQV8R — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 23, 2020

Big Poppa, the bulldog, became quarantine mascot, after photo of him having a particularly sad day, went viral. Another video surfaced, where the pooch was captured waiting for his owner to finish her work, visibly looking sad. According to the dog’s owner, he misses playing with children in her apartment complex.

These are the seven videos that kept the netizens engaged during the quarantine. Stay home, stay safe and keep your hopes, as this difficult time is going to end soon. Remember, we are all in this together. Happy Weekend!